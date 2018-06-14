Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 upsets in World Cup history

A brief look at top five upsets in World Cup history.

Nilalohit Mishra
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 13:55 IST
652

2018 FIFA World Cup trophy in Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport
FIFA World Cup 2018 is about to get underway in less than 24 hours

In football, like in life, you don’t always get what you want. Uncertainty is its virtue. And if it is the biggest spectacle in world football, upsets are a given. Much like the David and Goliath story, an underdog, in its quest for glory, defies the conventional wisdom to get the better of the favourite.

But how often do you see it? Not often, right? That’s why they are interesting.

Accomplishment for one, shameful for the other, these games easily make it to the history books. As the new edition of the FIFA World Cup is upon us, let’s take a look at the top five upsets in World Cup history.

#1 1950 World Cup Final: Uruguay 2-1 Brazil


File photo taken 16 July 1950 at the Maracan stadi
Uruguay upset Brazil

History remembers it as “Maracanazo”. Translated as “The Maracana blow”, it remains one of the most shocking moments in Brazillian football till date.

On home soil, in the Maracana stadium, the Samba boys were made to suffer by their South American peers as they succumbed to a 2-1 loss in 90 minutes.

Prior to the final, the Brazilian press and public had almost declared their team as winners and they had every reason to do so. The Selecao had romped to the final on the back of two comfortable victories whereas Uruguay, with the help of a draw against Spain and a narrow victory over Sweden secured the final showdown.

Much to the amusement of the home fans, Brazil opened the score-sheet with a goal by Friaca just after half-time. But fate had other ideas as Juna Alberto Schiaffino and Alcides Ghiggia scored two goals within a span of fifteen minutes to enter the history books and effect what is perhaps the biggest World Cup upset in a final.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Argentina Football Diego Maradona Zinedine Zidane
