3 new teams fans can see at FIFA World Cup 2022

Sagnik Monga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.19K // 20 Jul 2018, 14:22 IST

Pique and Fabregas playing a friendly match for Catalonia.

After a splendid end to the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia which saw France lifting their second trophy, Qatar is the next destination. With relatively smaller teams like Belgium, Croatia, and South Korea upsetting giants like Germany and England, the previous edition of the tournament was full of shocks which left thousands of fans to drop their jaws.

Come to next world cup in 2022, a couple of teams like Italy, Netherlands, Chile, and the USA, who could not qualify for Russia, would be the favorites going into the qualification stage having established and experienced players in their sides, some new teams have started showing significant improvements and might shock the fans by breaking into the tournament with stellar performances.

The 2018 edition witnessed the damage caused by so-called underdogs to the big cats of the game. Football, as a game, is extremely unpredictable and there's no doubt that Qatar will witness quite a few upsets as well. But who are these underdogs that can create such an impact? Here are three new footballing nations that fans might get to see at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

#3 Qatar

Qatar is the host nation for the next world cup.

Qatar has never featured in a World Cup tournament. But due to the privileges of being the host country, Qatar automatically qualifies for the competition despite having no prominent background when football is considered.

Becoming the third Asian country to host the FIFA World Cup(after Japan and South Korea co-hosted the World Cup in 2002), Qatar will have a lot of eyes on them being the most inexperienced squad of all teams. But one thing which fans should never underestimate is the thirst and determination of small nations who will give their all to make a presence and cement their position at the global stage.

Sebastián Soria is the top goal scorer with 40 goals in 123 matches and will be the frontman of the team taking them as far in the tournament as possible.

