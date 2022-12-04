FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 best players of the group stages based on ratings

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially in full swing, with the group stage now complete. It's been a thrilling tournament so far, with plenty of stand-out performances. There have been lots of underdog stories so far in Qatar, and the group stage was one of the best in recent history.

In this article, we will take a look at the five best players of the group stage and discuss why they have been so impressive. From goal-scoring midfielders to defensive stalwarts, we will cover the players who have had the greatest impact in the tournament so far, as evidenced by their Sofascore ratings.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the five best players from the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage.

#5 Theo Hernandez (7.85)

France v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

France look like a side that may have what it takes to retain the title they won in 2018. One of their most impressive players in Qatar so far has been left-back Theo Hernandez. The AC Milan man has shone brightly for Les Bleus at the World Cup.

Hernandez came into the starting XI after his older brother, Lucas, ruptured his ACL in the opener against Australia. With France trailing, the talented full-back quickly orchestrated a comeback that started with him providing an assist for the equalizer. He provided another assist as France defeated Denmark in their second group game and was rested for the final game.

Hernandez has featured in two of his country's three games at the FIFA World Cup and provided a pair of assists. His combination with Kylian Mbappe on the left flank has proven deadly several times, and he will have a pivotal role to play for the rest of the tournament.

#4 Lionel Messi (7.93)

Poland v Argentina: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

In what is set to be his final FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi has repeatedly proven why he is still one of the world's best players. The Paris Saint-Germain star has led Argentina by example, saving them from the brink of despair in the group stage.

After seeing his team lose to an unfancied Saudi Arabia side, Messi needed to be at his best to prevent them from elimination. He responded by scoring a fantastic goal against Mexico before providing an assist for a second by Enzo Fernandez. In the game against Poland, he dropped into the role of an orchestrator as he directed the flow of the game for his side, helping them to a 2-0 win.

Messi has contributed immensely to Argentina reaching the knockout stages in Qatar. The icon has scored two goals and provided an assist in three appearances in the group stage. He has a lot more to do if his side are to win their first World Cup title since 1986.

#3 Antoine Griezmann (8.13)

Tunisia v France: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Despite his struggles at club level in recent years, Antoine Griezmann has never failed to deliver for France when called upon. The Atletico Madrid man has, once again, been a trustworthy servant to Les Bleus at the Mundial.

With most of his creative midfielders out injured, France manager Didier Deschamps directed Griezmann to play in an advanced midfield role. The experienced forward has been well suited to the role and impressed for France in their group stage campaign.

He created four chances in their opener against Australia before providing a peach of an assist for Mbappe against Denmark. He thought he had scored an equalizer after he was introduced off the bench against Tunisia, only for the VAR to rule out his late effort.

Griezmann has rolled back the years to provide quality performances for Les Bleus at the World Cup. The former Barcelona man will play a key role for his country for the remainder of the tournament if they are to retain their crown.

#2 Wojciech Szczesny (8.20)

Poland v Argentina: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Heading into the FIFA World Cup, many expected Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski to be the most important player for Poland. This has not been the case, as goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has been his country's best player.

Szczesny has emerged as the best goalkeeper in the group stage and has played a pivotal role in helping his country reach the last 16. The Juventus custodian faced two penalties in three games in his group and saved both. He also kept a clean sheet in his side's opener against Mexico.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC

WORLD CUP SAVES: 17

PENALTY SAVES: 2



Wojciech Szczesny is singlehandedly keeping Poland's World Cup dream alive FIRST HALF SAVES: 8WORLD CUP SAVES: 17PENALTY SAVES: 2Wojciech Szczesny is singlehandedly keeping Poland's World Cup dream alive FIRST HALF SAVES: 8WORLD CUP SAVES: 17PENALTY SAVES: 2Wojciech Szczesny is singlehandedly keeping Poland's World Cup dream alive 🔥 https://t.co/cYb7dJNKa2

Szczesny is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the tournament and so, it is no surprise the impact he is having. The former Arsenal man will have to be at his best once more from the Round of 16 onwards to help his side venture further into the tournament.

#1 Bruno Fernandes (8.60)

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes has been his side's standout player at the FIFA World Cup. The Portugal midfielder has played a pivotal role for the European side as they look to challenge for the title.

Bruno saw his performances eclipse those of the illustrious Cristiano Ronaldo for A Seleçao in the group stage matches. The midfielder recorded a pair of assists in their opener against Ghana before scoring a brace in the match against Uruguay. He was rested for the third match against South Korea and the side lost coincidentally.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Goals - 2

Assists - 2

🌡️ WS Rating - 8.36







#Qatar2022 Goals - 2Assists - 2🌡️ WS Rating - 8.36 @B_Fernandes8 is the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup Player of the Group Stage ⚽️ Goals - 2🅰️ Assists - 2🌡️ WS Rating - 8.36💫 @B_Fernandes8 is the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup Player of the Group Stage#Qatar2022

Bruno has developed into his side's main man in Qatar following his top-notch performances. The former Sporting CP player has contributed four of his side's six goals in the finals so far.

