FIFA World Cup 2022 Fixtures PDF download: Full time table, venue and match timings

The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off this weekend and promises to be one of the most hard-fought tournaments in recent history. The World Cup is arguably the most prestigious trophy in the world of sport and will witness some of the world's best footballers and athletes battle it out over the course of four action-packed weeks.

Qatar is hosting this edition of the World Cup, with matches spread across eight different football stadiums. The hosts find themselves in Group A and will feature in the opening game against Ecuador on the 18th of November at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The 32 teams that have managed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup have been drawn into eight groups, with the top two in each group qualifying for the knock-out stages of the competition. The final is set to take place at the Lusail Stadium on the 18th of December and will be the 64th game of the tournament

The 2018 edition of the World Cup witnessed France defeating Croatia to lift the coveted trophy, with Kylian Mbappe playing a key role throughout the competition. The reigning champions find themselves in Group D alongside Tunisia, Australia, and a formidable Denmark side.

Brazil and Argentina name strong squads ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi and Neymar will play important roles this year

South American teams have flattered to deceive at the competition for well over a decade and have often found themselves falling short at important junctures of the competition. Brazil were the last team from the continent to lift the trophy, winning the World Cup in 2002.

With no clear favourite this year, however, Argentina and Brazil could potentially break their jinx. While Argentina have a stellar unbeaten streak that stretches back to 2019, the Selecao have a squad stacked with generational talent.

The likes of Spain, France, and Germany have also named impressive squads this year and will be intent on replicating some of their past successes. The Netherlands have restored their status as a bonafide footballing force after a few difficult years on the international stage and will be intent on proving their mettle this year.

With several formidable contenders staking their claim, the 2022 World Cup is set to be one of the most competitive sporting events in recent history.

