England players were met with jubilant celebrations at their team hotel following their Round of 16 win over Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 4. Forward Jack Grealish was also seen breaking into a jig at their hotel in Al Wakrah.

Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka helped secure a 3-0 win for the Three Lions. They roared into the quarter-finals for the second consecutive edition of the tournament.

Upon returning to their team hotel, Gareth Southgate and his squad were greeted with bacchanalia celebrations by the staff and a few England supporters. They danced, waved the English flags and rained confetti down on them.

In the video footage circulated online, Grealish can be particularly seen taking delight in the jubilant atmosphere. He joined in with his hilarious dance moves and gave high-fives to the fans.

Nick Pope was also captured bouncing up and down as he made his way through the crowd. Marcus Rashford rather quietly passed through with his hood up, albeit with a smile plastered on his face.

The clip then cuts to a scene of everyone jumping around in a huddle. Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw, along with Grealish, joined the ecstatic supporters.

Kyle Walker was also seen doing a jig separately from the crowd and waving the St.George's flag. Meanwhile, Phil Foden was seen pushing his way forward as he recorded the scenes on his phone.

The video is similar to one featuring the Netherlands squad as they returned to their team hotel following their 3-1 victory over the USA. Manager Louis van Gaal was seen dancing hilariously alongside the supporters and his team.

England will take on France on Saturday (December 10) for a place in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England face France in a top-billing FIFA World Cup match

England's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign faces its toughest opposition yet against defending champions France in the quarter-finals.

Les Bleus are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend their title and look to be in great form right now.

They saw off Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16 with France's golden boy Kylian Mbappe bagging a brace. He is now leading the race for the Golden Boot with five goals.

England, on their part, made light work of Senegal in a clinical display on Sunday (December 4). They will need more of the same against Didier Deschamps' swashbuckling team.

The game is billed as a potential title decider, with the winner of the tie most likely to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Given England and France's quality and form, that might as well be the case!

