The FIFA World Cup 2022 ended on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium after a month of excitement and exhilaration. A total of 32 teams participated in the tournament, with a total of 172 goals scored.

Argentina and France contested a memorable final, ending with a 3-3 scoreline by the end of extra time.Argentina won the World Cup for the third time via a penalty shoot-out and ended France's dream of retaining the title they had won in 2018.

Let's take a look at the individual award winners declared after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final:

GOLDEN BALL AWARD

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi won the FIFA Golden Ball Award, scoring 7 goals in the entire tournament including 2 in the final against France. Messi also led his side to the Fifa World Cup final for the second time since 2014, where they lost to Germany. La Albiceleste ended their wait of 36 years for the Fifa World Cup trophy. Messi was the 2nd highest scorer after Kylian Mbappe in the tournament.

YOUNG PLAYER AWARD

Argentina and S.L. Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernández won the FIFA Young Player Award. The Argentine youngster (21 years old) scored a stunning goal against Mexico during their Group C game.

GOLDEN BOOT AWARD

French and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe won the FIFA Golden Boot Award as he was the top scorer with 8 goals in seven games. The majority of the goals he scored came in the knockout stages, including a hat-trick against Argentina tonight. He was also the first player in Fifa World Cup history to score a hat-trick in the final.

GOLDEN GLOVE AWARD

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez won the FIFA Golden Glove Award. He helped his side win the finals after saving 2 goals in the shootouts. He blocked a very close shot from Muani in the 118th minute of the game. The Aston Villa man made some unbelievable saves and blocks, especially in the final match against France.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 PRIZE MONEY

Winner of the tournament, Argentina also won 42 Million dollars worth of prize money. Runner-up France received 30 Million dollars. Croatia, who grabbed the 3rd place, were awarded with a prize money of 27 Million dollars.

