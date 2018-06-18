FIFA World Cup: 3 things Mexico did right in 1-0 win over Germany

El Tri caused the first major upset of the tournament

Mexico stun world champions Germany

Mexico caused the first real upset of the World Cup 2018 after consigning reigning world champions Germany to a stunning 1-0 defeat in Group F's opener. Hirving Lozano capped off a superb counterattack as the El Tri have taken a huge step towards the last 16 by claiming all three points.

The Die Mannschaft were simply not in their element, painfully vulnerable on the counter and struggling to get the creative juices flowing while going forward.

Germany, coming off the back of just a single win in 6 games, are yet to iron out the chinks in their armour and were resultantly handed a rude awakening.

Here's what Mexico did right in the shock win:

#1 Hitting Germany on the break

Germany were caught on the break by Mexico

Germany were set up in a close-knit 4-4-2 and breaking them from open play was difficult on most occasions. Manuel Neuer's towering presence meant long balls came to no fruition either. But Mexico found the other way round to get past them - invite them in their half and hit them on the break, out of the blue.

Every counterattack that El Tri broke into, threatened to end with the ball at the back of the net. Germany were thoroughly exposed during this transition as pushing bodies upfield left acres of space for the Mexican to run into, and had to run for their lives everytime they broke forward.

Lozano's goal was a result of one such clinical move, rounding it off with an equally impressive finish that eventually proved enough to seal a win. Mexico was laid down a blueprint to beat Germany, and Sweden, a favourite to progress through the group, might want to take a leaf off their books.