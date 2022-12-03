FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2022: Best Fantasy XI for Matchday 4

After one of the most exciting and thrilling group-stage finishes, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar enters the Round of 16 stages on Saturday (December 3). Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Morocco were some of the surprise qualifiers, with Belgium, Germany, and Denmark among those who stunned fans with their early exits.

I had a decent week on FIFA World Cup Fantasy, although the dip in scoring to 47 points was a bit disappointing. I took a -6 hit after some of the players I selected were rested, but hauls from Serge Gnabry, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, and Sergio Rochet helped me to a decent total.

I did feel a bit aggrieved by Jamal Musiala finishing with a blank despite having an excellent outing against Costa Rica.

The FIFA WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous MD.

With unlimited transfers, an increased budget, and the option to pick up to four players from a single side heading into Matchday 4, FIFA WC Fantasy players must be busy tinkering with their teams. Whatever your side is, don't forget to lock it in ahead of the deadline.

Deadline for Transfers: 03:00 pm (GMT)/ 08:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, December 3.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Key Matchday 4 Fixtures

The Round of 16 begins with the Netherlands taking on the USA on Saturday afternoon GMT. Argentina and Australia face off later in the day. France and Poland square off on Sunday, with England and Senegal also locking horns.

Brazil and South Korea go head-to-head in one of Monday's matches. The matchday comes to a conclusion with Portugal's Round of 16 clash against Switzerland.

Click here to view the complete fixtures of Matchday 4.

Best Fantasy Team for FIFA World Cup 2022 Fantasy: Matchday 4

Suggested team for World Cup Fantasy 2022 Matchday 4.

Goalkeepers: Andries Noppert (NED) (£4.5 million), Diogo Costa (POR) (£5 million).

Defenders: Denzel Dumfries (NED) (DEF) (£6 million), Luke Shaw (ENG) (£5 million), Theo Hernandez (FRA) (£5 million), Marcos Acuna (ARG) (£4.5 million), Alex Sandro (BRA) (£5 million).

Midfielders: Angel Di Maria (ARG) (£8.5 million), Dani Olmo (ESP) (£8 million), Adrien Rabiot (FRA) (£6.5 million), Jude Bellingham (ENG) (£7.5 million), and Bruno Fernandes (POR) (MID) (£9.5 million).

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (FRA) (£11.5 million), Richarlison (BRA) (£7.5 million), Memphis Depay (NED) (£8.5 million).

Total Points: 176

Overall Rank: 17,851

Budget Remaining: £2.5 million.

We have an increase in the budget of £5 m for the Round of 16 using which one can comfortably build their sides. I'm backing the sides I think will go through to the quarter-finals, with the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, Portugal, and Spain as the countries I've picked players from.

I'm a fan of the Netherlands and Memphis Depay is due a goal this tournament. I'm backing him to the hilt and expect him to find the back of the net against the USA. Andries Noppert in goal and Denzel Dumfries are my other selections.

I'm also picking Marcos Acuna and Angel Di Maria from Argentina. While I do want to accommodate Messi, I feel Mbappe, Richarlison, and Depay could be a better trio of forwards without him. While he could remain on penalties, I'm hoping it somehow gets passed down to Di Maria.

In midfield, Adrien Rabiot, Jude Bellingham, and Bruno Fernandes are players I haven't picked before. Rabiot's goal and assist in the first game have influenced me to bring him in.

As for Bellingham, I feel he's a more secure starter than Bukayo Saka or Phil Foden and if England goes through to the quarter-finals, I can count on him to play and don't need to use a transfer to take him out.

As for Bruno Fernandes, I'm only wishing I got him in earlier. He seems to be at the heart of everything Portugal does and looks like he could pick up another haul. Diogo Costa in goal is another Portugal selection of mine.

Lastly, Dani Olmo is my player from Spain. Morocco has outperformed their xG but has looked pretty solid and it won't be easy for Spain to break them down. While I'm hoping Olmo starts, I'll use a free transfer to swap him for someone else if he doesn't.

Captaincy Options

Day 1 - Saturday, December 3: Memphis Depay (NED) vs USA, or Angel Di Maria (ARG) vs AUS.

Day 2 - Sunday, December 4: Kylian Mbappe (FRA) vs POL or Jude Bellingham (ENG) vs SEN.

Day 3 - Monday, December 5: Richarlison (BRA) vs KOR.

Day 4 - Tuesday, December 6: Dani Olmo (ESP) vs MAR or Bruno Fernandes (POR) vs SUI.

