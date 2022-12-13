FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2022: Best Fantasy XI for Matchday 6

We're down to the last four teams of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Some intense and thrilling quarter-finals saw Brazil, Netherlands, England, and Portugal get knocked out.

Morocco and Croatia stunned Portugal and Brazil respectively, causing heartbreak for millions of supporters as well as WC Fantasy managers whose plans were thrown apart. Argentina and France joined the Moroccans and the Croatians in the knockouts.

Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Olivier Giroud, and Neymar Jr. were some of the highly-owned players who picked up points in MD 5 of this year's FIFA World Cup.

My team could only score 11 points, and having backed the Netherlands and England heavily, I only have one player in my team whose nation is in the semi-finals. It will be hard to rebuild the side with only five free transfers.

Whatever moves you're making ahead of MD 6, ensure you do so ahead of the deadline on Tuesday night.

Deadline for Transfers: 07:00 pm (GMT) / 00:30 am (Wednesday) (IST) on Tuesday, December 13.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Key Matchday 6 Fixtures

Argentina will take on Croatia in the first 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday night. On Wednesday (December 14) night, Morocco will go up against reigning champions France.

The team suggested for the previous week and transfers

The FIFA World Cup Fantasy team suggested for the previous MD.

Total Points: 275.

Overall Rank: 63,036.

Transfers

1) Frenkie De Jong (NED) (MID) (£8.5 million) - OUT | Alexis Mac Allister (ARG) (MID) (£7 million) - IN.

2) Joao Felix (POR) (FWD) (£8.0 million) - OUT | Kylian Mbappe (FRA) (FWD) (£11.5 million) - IN.

3) Alisson (BRA) (GK) (£6.0 million) - OUT | Hugo Lloris (FRA) (GK) (£6.0 million) - IN.

4) Phil Foden (ENG) (MID) (£8.5 million) - OUT | Sofiane Boufal (MAR) (MID) (£6 million) - IN.

5) Memphis Depay (NED) (FWD) (£8.5 million) - OUT | Lionel Messi (ARG) (FWD) (£10.5 million) - IN.

6) Bruno Fernandes (POR) (MID) (£9.5 million) - OUT | Adrien Rabiot (FRA) (MID) (£6.5 million) - IN.

7) Marquinhos (BRA) (DEF) (£5.5 million) - OUT | Noussair Mazraoui (MAR) (DEF) (£4.5 million) - IN.

8) Luke Shaw (ENG) (DEF) (£5 million) - OUT | Nahuel Molina (ARG) (DEF) (£5.5 million) - IN.

Best Fantasy Team for FIFA World Cup 2022 Fantasy: Matchday 6

Suggested team for FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2022 Matchday 6.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (FRA) (£6.0 million), Diogo Costa (POR) (£5 million).

Defenders: Denzel Dumfries (NED) (£6 million), Noussair Mazraoui (MAR) (£4.5 million), Theo Hernandez (FRA) (£5 million), Daley Blind (NED) (£5.5 million), Nahuel Molina (ARG) (£5.5 million).

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister (ARG) (£7 million), Sofiane Boufal (MAR) (£6 million), Adrien Rabiot (FRA) (£6.5 million), Jude Bellingham (ENG) (£7.5 million), and Davy Klaasen (NED) (£6 million).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (ARG) (£10.5 million), Richarlison (BRA) (£7.5 million), Kylian Mbappe (FRA) (£11.5 million).

Point Hits taken (if any): 9.

I had no choice except to take a nine-point hit to get nine players still in the FIFA World Cup due to my quarter-final experience. All three teams that I backed to do well lost, with the Dutch defeat on penalties hurting the most.

With many WC Fantasy managers suffering a similar fate, it'll be hard to make a strong comeback this late in the campaign.

Nevertheless, I have tried to bring in a couple of differentials. My main focus is on the France-Morocco game, and I only have three players from the ARG-CRO clash. Lionel Messi, Nahuel Molina, and Alexis Mac Allister are the players I've gone for, and I'm backing La Albiceleste to make the finals.

For the France-Morocco game, apart from obvious picks like Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot, I have gone for differentials in Noussair Mazraoui and Sofiane Boufal.

Mazraoui is a constant menace on the counter-attack on Morocco's left flank, while Boufal is the African team's penalty-taker. With France's defense not in the best form, the latter could provide excellent differential value.

I've also gone for Les Bleus goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris in goal.

While I could take a couple more hits to get a full starting XI out, I am holding off on that for now.

Captaincy Options

Day 1 - Tuesday, December 13: Lionel Messi (ARG) vs CRO.

Day 2 - Wednesday, December 14: Kylian Mbappe (FRA) vs MAR.

