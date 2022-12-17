FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2022: Best Fantasy XI for Matchday 7

We're down to the final two matches of this enthralling 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as well as the final Matchday of the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy game.

After some thrilling quarter-finals, we had two relatively straightforward semi-final matches with the on-paper favorites winning the games fairly comfortably.

While Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez inspired a 3-0 Argentina win over Croatia, France beat Morocco 2-0. Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani got on the scoresheet for Les Bleus.

My team scored a sub-par 44 points after playing the entire MD with only ten players. My extra hit to bring Antoine Griezmann didn't pan out, though he enjoyed a solid game for France.

While all eyes will be on the final, we simply cannot forget the third-place match between Croatia and Morocco, which is also included in Matchday 7. This would also be the best time to use any boosters you have remaining.

Any changes you need to make, kindly do so before the deadline on Saturday evening.

Deadline for Transfers: 03:00 pm (GMT) / 08:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, December 17.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Key Matchday 7 Fixtures

Croatia will take on Morocco in the third-place match of this year's FIFA World Cup on Saturday. The much-awaited World Cup final between Argentina and France will take place on Sunday. Both matches will kick off at 8:30 pm IST.

The team suggested for the previous week and transfers

The FIFA World Cup Fantasy team suggested for the previous MD.

Total Points: 319.

Overall Rank: 110,001.

Transfers

1) Denzel Dumfries (NED) [DEF] (£6 million) - OUT | Nicolas Tagliafico (ARG) [DEF] (£5.5 million) - IN.

2) Daley Blind (NED) [DEF] (£5.5 million) - OUT | Achraf Hakimi (MAR) [DEF] (£5 million) - IN.

3) Adrien Rabiot (FRA) [MID] (£6.5 million) - OUT | Ivan Perisic (CRO) [MID] (£7.5 million) - IN.

4) Diogo Costa (POR) [GK] (£5 million) - OUT | Yassine Bounou (MAR) [GK] (£5 million) - IN.

5) Jude Bellingham (ENG) [MID] (£7.5 million) - OUT | Hakim Ziyech (MAR) [MID] (£7 million) - IN.

6) Davy Klaasen (NED) [MID] (£6 million) - OUT | Mario Pasalic (CRO) [MID] (£5 million) - IN.

Best Fantasy Team for FIFA World Cup 2022 Fantasy: Matchday 7

Suggested team for FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2022 Matchday 7.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (FRA) (£6.0 million), Yassine Bounou (MAR) (£5 million).

Defenders: Nicolas Tagliafico (ARG) (£5.5 million), Noussair Mazraoui (MAR) (£4.5 million), Theo Hernandez (FRA) (£5 million), Achraf Hakimi (MAR) (£5 million), Nahuel Molina (ARG) (£5.5 million).

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister (ARG) (£7 million), Sofiane Boufal (MAR) (£6 million), Mario Pasalic (CRO) (£5 million), Ivan Perisic (CRO) (£7.5 million), Hakim Ziyech (MAR) (£7 million).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (ARG) (£10.5 million), Antoine Griezmann (FRA) (£8.5 million), Kylian Mbappe (FRA) (£11.5 million).

Point Hits taken (if any): None.

Booster Played: Power Captain.

I have to use the Power Captain booster for the final MD of the season, and I'd like to use that to move into the top 100,000 in the final rankings. I'd like to think I had a decent tournament until the quarter-finals when everything went haywire.

Nevertheless, it was a fun and interesting experience despite all the glitches and bugs.

With two games taking place this round, I merely have to select the game with the possibility of having higher point scorers. The Power Captain will then automatically give them captaincy.

I feel that the World Cup final will see both managers play more cagey, defense-first football. Meanwhile, the third-place match between Croatia and Morocco, with both teams reeling from their defeat and having tired legs, could see more goals and more points.

I'm trying to include as many goal-scoring midfielders as I can by bringing in Hakim Ziyech from Morocco and Croatian duo Mario Pasalic and Ivan Perisic. Meanwhile, I've gotten Achraf Hakimi to join Noussair Mazraoui in defense and Yassine Bounou in goal.

As evident from these moves, I am backing Morocco to get at least a third-place finish in this FIFA World Cup.

As for the final, I have the two Argentina full-backs in Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico, as well as France's Theo Hernandez in defense. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Antoine Griezmann are my forward line. Alexis Mac Allister is the lone player from this match in my midfield.

Captaincy Options

Note: Power Captain chip played.

