FIFA World Cup Final 2018 - Interesting anecdotes

Pravir Rai FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 16 Jul 2018, 18:48 IST

Allez Les Blues!

I have watched almost all the World Cup Finals starting from 'Italia 90', but this one was a cut above all the previous ones. Croatia played its first ever World Cup final, while France was playing for second title win after 1998. It was a stormy evening with visible lightning strikes. There were ten heads of the state. This included Russian president Vladimir Putin, French president Emmanuel Macron, and Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović among others.

France drew the first blood when Griezmann took the 30-yard free kick. This was accidentally diverted by Croatian forward Mario Mandžukić past his own goalkeeper into the net. This was the first own goal in a World Cup final. But Croatia counter-attacked and within 10 minutes, Ivan Perišić struck with his left foot to equalize the tally at 1-1.

Croatia kept the pressure until France was awarded a penalty for a handball decision against Perišić. The match referee had to consult 'video assistant referee' (VAR) to arrive at this decision. VAR was used for the first time in a World Cup final. Griezmann took the penalty and scored the goal. France led by 2-1, although they had taken only one shot on goal. Croatia clearly dominated the first half with maximum ball possession, 66%.

Griezmann taking the penalty

After the half-time, when the match started, several people stormed inside the field. The play was stopped for a few minutes. France upped the ante and started playing offensively. This reaped fruits when French striker Paul Pogba scored a goal from the edge of penalty area. Within a few minutes, 19-year-old Kylian Mbappé scored the fourth goal for France. He became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pelé in 1958.

By this time, Croatians were severely demoralized. However, they kept a poker face and carried on. In the 69th minute, Croatia scored their second goal when French goal-keeper Hugo Lloris failed to dribble around Mandžukić, which he deflected into the nets.

Croatia kept pushing, but French brought in their experience and the tally stood at 4-2 at the end of the match. France won its second World Cup after 1998. French President Emmanuel Macron erupted into joy and it was a sight to behold. As the World Cup was presented to France, the storm broke and it started raining profusely.

French Manager Didier Deschamps joined Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer, as the only men to win the World Cup, both as a player and manager. Luka Modrić of Croatia won the 'Golden Ball' as the 'best player of the tournament'. French striker Antoine Griezmann, the final 'man of the match'. Kylian Mbappé won the 'Best Young Player' award for the tournament. The sight of Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović comforting each player by hugging them won everyone's heart.