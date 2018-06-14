FIFA World Cup: Five Fun Facts.

Fun facts for FIFA World Cup other than the players.

Kunal Pawar CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 23:45 IST 244 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Probably the biggest game on the planet is set to kick off in Russia on 14th June with 32 teams participating from 5 different confederations. Russia being the host there are a lot of facts and predictions going around. Here are some fun facts about the World Cup other than the players participating in the World Cup.

#5 FIFA matches are on two different continents.

The 2002 World Cup witnessed the world cup matches being played on two different countries i.e. Jpan and South Korea. This time around Russia 2018 World Cup will create history as the World Cup matches will be played on two different continents i.e. Europe and Asia.

Russia is the biggest country in the world by landmass and its 25% land lies in Europe and the other 75% in Asia. The distance between the easternmost city(Ekaterinburg) and the westernmost city(Kaliningrad) is 2,415 km.

Matches on 2 Continents.