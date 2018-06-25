FIFA World Cup: Mexico fans hopeful after their second victory

Mexico went from doubters to contenders after beating Germany and South Korea on their way to the round of 16 with one game remaining.

José Quintero CONTRIBUTOR Feature 25 Jun 2018, 20:43 IST

Mexico supporters celebrate after their team beat South Korea 2-1 in their second game of Group F on June 23, 2018, at Rostov Arena, Russia.

Before the beginning of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, many doubters said Mexican squad doesn't have what it takes to lift the World Cup trophy.

The coach Juan Carlos Osorio was criticised before the start of the World Cup because everyone in Mexico wondered if he can lead his team to the title or it ends up as another disappointment tournament.

Right now, it is hard to believe what is happening in the Group F as Mexico tops the group against all the odds with six points and two impressive victories that put them in a comfortable position heading to the Round of 16.

That "fifth game" means to reach the quarter-finals, something that Mexico has done twice and this generation of players is ready to do so again for their country.

Mexico has been eliminated in the Round of 16 six times in a row; however, dreams to play the "fifth game" in a World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Mexico's success in the group stage is because of his aggressive strategy on the pitch. Osorio's side shocked the defending champion Germany in the first game by playing without any fear since the beginning of the match and not letting the Europeans retain the ball for too long.

Mexico's counterattacks were a headache for Germany in the 1-0 win moreover it was the same in the 2-1 triumph against South Korea in the second game.

But there's more than a strategy for Mexico, they trust in themselves, the way the Mexicans players sing their national anthem prove this is more than a football tournament for them. The feelings get involved in Osorio's squad, and the whole country is by their side.

However, it is undeniable Mexico has done the right things to get where they actually are, the forwards, the midfielders, and the defence have been in a superb level and of course, we can't ignore the goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, he has shown the world he still is one of the best on the planet.

It's no coincidence Mexico is unbeaten at this point, the 4-2-3-1 lineup that Osorio has displayed took effect for them as Andres Guardado and Hector Herrera are the ones who take care of the ball and create chances for teammates in the midfield.

On the other hand, Hector Lozano, Carlos Vela, Miguel Layun and Javier Hernandez have done an exceptional job on the attacking side bothering the opposing defence and scoring the goals. Guardado and Herrera as playmakers have been Mexico's secret weapon; however, Hector Moreno and Carlos Salcedo in the defence side is what keeps the team so compact.

Osorio started Salcedo as a right-back against Germany but put him alongside Moreno in the centre-back against South Korea the game plan has had the aspired results with only one goal allowed in 180 minutes.

Indeed, the goal South Korea scored on Mexico was an extraordinary shot from outside the box by Tottenham's forward Son Heung-Min.

Mexico is among the teams that have amazed the tournament and for many people they are strong candidates to lift the World Cup trophy on July 15.

For Mexican team, there is nothing impossible to archive in Russia.