Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: 5 Talking Points

Cristiano Ronaldo made the difference again with his fourth goal of the tournament.

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 22:37 IST
3.81K

Portugal braved a valiant Morocco to eke out a win
Portugal braved a valiant Morocco to eke out a win

Portugal survived Morocco scare to walk away with all three points thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's early goal that eventually proved to be enough.

The Atlas Lions were the better side for large spells of the match, especially in the second-half when they triggered a barrage of attacks and looked to score at any point. But Morocco lacked the cutting edge to kill the chances and that was their undoing eventually.

Portugal are on the brink of a last 16 spot at the FIFA World Cup 2018, but it wasn't a performance to write home about. There's plenty of kinks to iron out before they even think of making it big in Russia.

Here are the major talking points from the game:

#1 Ronaldo gets another record, but needs to be involved more

Despite the goal, Ronaldo didn't play well
Despite the goal, Ronaldo didn't play well

Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another feather to his cap when he headed home the fourth-minute opener. The Portuguese surpassed Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas in the all-time lists of international goalscorers with what was his 85th strike, now trailing only Iran's Ali Dei.

It's a terrific achievement and one that's difficult to emulate, but Ronaldo disappeared into obscurity after that. With Morocco keeping Portugal on the edge with high pressing, the Real Madrid ace cut a secluded figure upfront.

He didn't track back to help out in the defense, but when he was on the ball, he was roughed up by the Moroccan defense, who didn't afford him any space to exercise his usual attacking flair.

Like against Spain, Ronaldo was a beneficiary two more free-kick in dangerous areas, but like his record in the past, could only ram it into the wall.

His goal although proved to be enough today, but against bigger sides later in the tournament, needs to get more involved than just waiting for the service.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Morocco Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Andre Silva
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Portugal to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 key battles that decided the game as...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 key battles that decided the Morocco...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Morocco vs Iran - 5 key players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Morocco vs Iran; Everything you need to...
RELATED STORY
Portugal vs Spain: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Amine Harit and the ultimate game of Charades
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Spain - Post Match analysis
RELATED STORY
Arab players to watch out for in Russia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
FT POR MOR
1 - 0
 Portugal vs Morocco
FT URU SAU
1 - 0
 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
FT IRA SPA
0 - 1
 Iran vs Spain
Today DEN AUS 05:30 PM Denmark vs Australia
Today FRA PER 08:30 PM France vs Peru
Today ARG CRO 11:30 PM Argentina vs Croatia
Tomorrow BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
Tomorrow NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
Tomorrow SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
23 Jun BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
23 Jun KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
23 Jun GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us