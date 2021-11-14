FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: 4 European teams who have qualified before the last gameday 

The FIFA World Cup 2022 already has six finalists, and four of them are from Europe. The quartet has joined hosts Qatar and Brazil as the teams to have qualified for the quadrennial tournament.

There were big wins for some of Europe's top guns as they qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, or moved to the cusp of qualification. On that note, here's a look at the four European teams that have qualified for the showpiece event next year ahead of the final round of qualifiers:

#1 Germany

Germany - the first European team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Germany became the first European team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The four-time champions sealed their passage to the event in October itself. Die Mannschaft qualified by topping group J of their UEFA World Cup qualifying group, losing only one game thus far.

Hansi Flick's men have had a successful qualifying campaign. They suffered their lone loss - 2-3 against Armenia - in their third match. That afforded them enough time to regroup and seal their automatic qualification four matchdays later.

The playoff spot from this group could go to Armenia, North Macedonia or Romania, depending on results on the final matchday. Unfortunately, Iceland had a disappointing qualifying campaign and will not be in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Germany's top scorers in their qualification campaign:

Serge Gnabry (5 goals), Timo Werner (5 goals), Leroy Sane (4 goals)

#2 Denmark

Austria vs Denmark - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Denmark qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, only a day after Germany did so. In the process, the Euro 92 winners became the second European team to confirm their place at the quadrennial tournament. Denmark have qualified as the leaders of Group F of their UEFA World Cup qualifying, doing so without losing a single game.

This has been an outstanding qualifying campaign from Denmark, who have won all nine of their matches so far. They have scored 30 goals while conceding just once in a brilliant qualifying campaign.

The playoff spot from this group will likely go to Scotland, who have managed 20 points from nine games so far. While that tally might have been enough for Scotland to win a direct qualification slot. But that wasn't the case in a group comprising a rampaging Denmark side.

Denmark's top scorers in their qualifying campaign:

Andreas Skov Olsen (5 goals), Joakim Maehle (5 goals).

