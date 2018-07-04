World Cup 2018: Quarterfinalists and their MVPs

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 981 // 04 Jul 2018, 16:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Football: Colombia vs England at World Cup

Russia currently is where every footballer, every football fan, every coach or anyone who is slightly connected to football wants to be. FIFA World Cup is the quadrennial tournament we wait for every 4 years.

If surprises, shocks and upsets are ranked by then this world cup ranks on the very top.

Germany got eliminated at group stage thus following the path of former defending champions. This was the fourth time in last 5 world cups that the defending champions were knocked out in the group stage itself. This was the first time Germany failed to qualify beyond the group stage.

The big dogs Spain lost out to hosts Russia surprisingly in the round of 16 to join the likes of Messi led Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal on the way home. With more than half the tournament completed, we have got our top 8 teams. The quarterfinalists are lined up and one of these teams will lift the prestigious FIFA world cup title. Despite the exit of Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo there still are a number of players capable of lighting up the arena. These players have proved to be the man for their team.

Every team has good players but there are certain players capable of providing the X-factor. These players are capable of turning the game on its head and are the reason for their team still in the hunt for the world cup glory.

Let us see which player stands out the as the MVP for the final 8 sides:

France - Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe

The French team is filled with superstars who will slide into any side of the world with ease. From Paul Pogba’s dynamic midfield presence to Antoine Griezmann’s goalscoring exploits the French side is running on all cylinders. But their main man has been the 19-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe. What an amazing phase he is having.

His prolific goalscoring earned him a transfer to PSG and the fiery forward hasn't disappointed. Mbappe has been sensational for France and was the main reason for their victory over Argentina in the round of 16. Mbappe single-handedly turned the game in the favour of France by scoring 2 goals.

Mbappe ran past Argentina's defence to record the fastest speed in this world cup. The psg forward has been one of the stars of the tournament and France will hope that he continues his dream run.