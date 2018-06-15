FIFA world cup: the best XI who failed to qualify

Compiling a list of top 11 players who failed to qualify for the finals in Russia feat. Buffon, Bale, Sanchez etc

Sanchit Grover CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 19:06 IST

“Enjoy the game and bide one’s time for the results.” After the drop of four years, Fifa world cup is almost here on the doorstep of every enthusiast, hosted by the grizzly bears of Russia. Diverse fandoms hail the most awaited football month. The world will again experience the jerseys swivelling in the air, bars flooded with two opponents’ supporters, roads blocked with people chanting their teams, or ordeal tears followed by the unnerving games.

The prodigious tournament confirms 32 teams in the field for their valour and exhilarating efforts. Qualifying for the world cup is a tough task since it takes vigorous meetings with other nations in order to earn your spot. Name value doesn't stand much in football thus you have to earn your place in the world cup.

Every 4 years the world cup comes with a lot of joy and surprises and this one ain't lacking either!

Some big nations failed to qualify for the mecca of football including four times world champions Italy, the Netherlands who finished at 3rd position in the previous world cup and runners-up in the one before that.

Chile, the reigning defending champions of Copa America, a title they won for 2 consecutive times falling short in the race for world cup finals spot was a major shock for fans around the globe.

With world cup just around the corner, every player in the world wants to be in Russia for the spectacle. Playing for your country in a world cup is the highest honour for a footballer and though some of them missed out on selection basis like Anthony martial, Leroy sane and Radja Nainggolan to name a few but there are other stars as well who won't be gracing the world cup courtesy of their country not qualifying for the big dance in Russia. Though there is no shortage of talent at FIFA world cup in Russia it is still disheartening to acknowledge the pool of players who failed to guide their country to the grandest stage of them all.

Playing 4-2-3-1 this team is full of stars and potential.

Goalkeeper- Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

Italy v Sweden - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Play-Off: Second Leg

The legendary Gianluigi Buffon will always be remembered as the game’s finest goalkeepers of all time. With a career spanning over two decades, Buffon has his place set in the Italian football heritage.

With 176 appearances, Gianluigi Buffon is the most capped Italian player of all time. Captaining Azzurri for the most number of times, Buffon has been a mainstay in the Italian lineup. Being part of the previous 5 successive world cups from 1998 to 2014, its a shame we won't see this legend take on the grandest stage of them all.

Buffon was the catalyst behind Italy's epic triumph in Germany 12 years ago beating Zidane led France on penalties giving Azzurri their fourth World Cup title.

Yes, Buffon hasn’t had his hands on the elusive champions league trophy but he is a serial winner. At 2006 world cup Italy conceded just 2 goals all thanks to the Juventus captain. Buffon claimed the golden glove and the prestigious FIFA trophy- impressive!

Italy failed to qualify for world cup finals in Russia which was a major shock but not witnessing Buffon at a world cup stage is disheartening. The four times FIFA winners might come back stronger but this was surely the last time Buffon was to represent Italy at the grandest stage of them all.