World Cup 2018: Top 5 all time goal scorers

No player from this list is taking part in the 2018 edition of the World Cup.

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2018, 01:46 IST
283

FBL-WC-2018-COL-TRAINING
James Rodrigues won the Golden Boot at the last World Cup.

The World Cup is less than a week away and fans around the globe are booking their tickets to Russia where the most awaited sporting event will be held this year. The first World Cup was won by Uruguay in 1930 and the last Cup was won by Germany in 2014.

With an amazing history of hosting the most talented goal scorers, the World Cup is a platform honored by numerous football icons.

Though Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi are the first names to come to our minds when we talk about top goal scorers of the current generation, they do not feature on the list of the top goal scorers of all time in the World Cup.

Right on this note, let us have a look at the all-time top goal scorers in the World Cup history.

#5 Pele (12)

Football. Brazilian legend Pele, one of the stars of the victorious Brazil team of the 1970 World Cup Finals in Mexico .
Brazilian legend Pele, one of the stars of the victorious Brazil team of the 1970 World Cup Finals in Mexico.

The inclusion of the best and most famous athlete of the last century on this list may not come as a surprise to any football fan. Scoring 12 goals in just 14 appearances, Pele was one of the most vital players in Brazil’s triumph in international football.

He had enjoyed one of the most decorated careers possible with the Brazilian national team and had won three FIFA World Cup titles - 1958, 1962 and 1970. The only player to ever do so.

The IFFHS had voted him as the World Player of the Century in 1999. The same year, he shared the title of the FIFA Player of the Century with Maradona.

He retired from professional football in 1974 but got back from his semi-retirement in 1975, and signed a contract with the American Club New York Cosmos before finally hanging his boots in 1977.

It is said by many that Pele had a perfect balance and an impossible vision, and he could do anything and everything on the pitch.

His list of achievements and the legacy he left behind are never-ending. Even after years of retirement, he continues to serve as one of the biggest inspirations in the world of football.

All stats via transfermarkt

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Germany Football Miroslav Klose Gerd Muller FIFA World Cup Team Previews 50 Greatest World Cup Players
Contact Us Advertise with Us