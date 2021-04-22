FIFA World Rankings April 2021: Top 10 Nations

FIFA has announced its latest world rankings for April 2021. Some traditional footballing powerhouses like Brazil, Argentina and Spain make the top 10 while some big names like Germany and Netherlands miss out.

While the European nations have played World Cup qualifiers recently, the South American countries did not play in the most recent international break because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This has led to some European teams gaining places ahead of some South American countries in the rankings list.

With the Euros and Copa America coming up in the summer, there could be a lot of movement in the international rankings list this year. Without further ado, let us take a look into the top 10 countries in the latest edition of FIFA World Rankings.

Note: India is ranked #105 (1 position lower than their ranking in February)

#10 Denmark | Points: 1631.55

Denmark v Moldova - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Making their way into the top 10 for the first time this year is Denmark. The Scandinavian country put in some impressive performances in the World Cup qualifiers held during the last international break.

Stars like Christian Eriksen, Kasper Schmeichel, Andres Christensen and many others have the experience of playing at the top levels of the game and they could be a tough side to beat in the upcoming European championships.

Both Denmark's attack and defense were firing on all cylinders during the World Cup qualifiers as they scored an incredible 14 goals in 3 matches and managed to keep 3 clean sheets as well.

Denmark's men's football national team truly deserves its place in the top 10.

#9 Uruguay | Points: 1639.08

Uruguay v Chile - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Uruguay dropped one place from February's FIFA rankings and are currently in the 9th position. However, they have not been in international action since last November as their South American World Cup qualifiers were postponed due to Covid 19.

The two biggest stars in the national team are still the veteran strike duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. Both have already put in some good performances for Atletico Madrid and Manchester United respectively this season.

With promising youngsters like Valverde and Giminez ready to step up and take charge, Uruguay will be confident of a strong showing in the Copa America tournament this summer.

#8 Argentina | Points: 1641.95

Argentina v Ecuador - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

Just like Uruguay, Argentina have also dropped a place to be 8th in the latest edition of the FIFA rankings. Having last played a match in November, Argentina are undefeated in their World Cup qualifying campaign so far and sit in second position behind Brazil.

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria and many other superstars in their ranks, Argentina are always capable of winning any major tournament and will be one of the favorites heading into the Copa America this summer.

With a crucial 2 months of international football coming up in June and July, Lionel Messi will be determined to guide his country to glory and finally win his first major international trophy.

