FIFA World Rankings April 2022: Top 10 nations

Ahead of its annual congress on Thursday, FIFA, the international governing body of football, released the "Men’s World Rankings" for the month of April.

With all but three spots seized for the Qatar World Cup, this month’s ranking seems to be a tad kinder towards the already-qualified nations.

Italy and Portugal have respectively been penalized and rewarded for their World Cup qualifying play-off performances.

Costa Rica, despite failing to seal automatic qualification, have been awarded for their exceptional 2-0 win over the USA. 31st-placed Costa Rica, who are the latest ranking’s biggest gainers (top-50) with 39.03 points, will face New Zealand in the play-offs. Having lost 24.57 points since the FIFA Rankings in February 2022, 42nd-placed Australia are the biggest losers in the top-50.

With the trend analysis out of the way, let’s take a quick look at teams at the top of the food chain. Now, without further ado, let’s check out the ten best teams on FIFA’s World Rankings for the month of April.

#10 Netherlands - 1658.66 points

Netherlands v Denmark - International Friendly

The Netherlands qualified for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of 2021 itself, meaning they have only made friendly appearances since then.

In late March, Holland played two friendly fixtures, against Denmark and Germany. They comfortably registered a 4-2 win over the Danes but couldn’t find a way to get the better of the Germans, only managing a 1-1 draw.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | Memphis played 77 minutes and scored one goal in the Netherlands’ 4-2 win over Denmark in a friendly match. Frenkie de Jong played 90 minutes and gave 1 assist. | Memphis played 77 minutes and scored one goal in the Netherlands’ 4-2 win over Denmark in a friendly match. Frenkie de Jong played 90 minutes and gave 1 assist. #fcblive 📍| Memphis played 77 minutes and scored one goal in the Netherlands’ 4-2 win over Denmark in a friendly match. Frenkie de Jong played 90 minutes and gave 1 assist. #fcblive 🇳🇱 https://t.co/GXh8EEJSvt

The results have allowed them to gain 4.93 points since the world rankings in February 2022 and remain in 10th place.

#9 Mexico - 1658.82 points

Mexico v El Salvador - Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Edging out the Netherlands by 0.16 points, Mexico have seized ninth position in the "FIFA World Rankings" for the month of April. The Mexicans have dethroned Denmark (now 11) in ninth place to become the only new entrant in the latest top-10 list.

VAMOS A QATAR 🇲🇽🇶🇦 @eltri_united Mexico hasn’t played their best football this year yet we are ahead of the US in the standings Mexico hasn’t played their best football this year yet we are ahead of the US in the standings 😂

Mexico, who have gained 10.92 points since February 2022 rankings, have secured automatic qualification for the Qatar World Cup. They drew with the USA and won against Honduras and El Salvador to secure qualification in March.

#8 Portugal - 1674.78 points

Portugal v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal have booked their ticket to the World Cup for the sixth consecutive time. It was not a straightforward road, as they had to overcome two rounds of qualifiers, but they attained their goal nonetheless.

CR7(G.O.A.T)🐐 🇵🇹 @Rm_Ronaldo75 EURO 2008 top scorer: David Villa

Spain wins the 2010 World Cup



EURO 2012 top scorer: Mario Gomez

Germany wins the 2014 World Cup



EURO 2016 top scorer: Griezmann

France wins the 2018 World Cup



EURO 2020 top scorer: Cristiano... EURO 2008 top scorer: David Villa Spain wins the 2010 World Cup EURO 2012 top scorer: Mario Gomez Germany wins the 2014 World Cup EURO 2016 top scorer: Griezmann France wins the 2018 World Cup EURO 2020 top scorer: Cristiano... https://t.co/JKYbThQ99t

Courtesy of their play-off wins over Turkey and Macedonia, Portugal have gained 14.53 points in April’s rankings, becoming the highest gainers in the top 10.

#7 Spain - 1709.19 points

Spain v Albania - International Friendly

Luis Enrique’s Spain ensured automatic qualification to the Qatar World Cup in 2021 itself. Since then, they have played only a couple of friendlies, winning both of them comfortably.

RS @Atleti_RS Alvaro Morata has scored 25 goals in just 52 appearances for Spain and averages a goal every 80 minutes. He deserves more respect. Alvaro Morata has scored 25 goals in just 52 appearances for Spain and averages a goal every 80 minutes. He deserves more respect. https://t.co/BqbJawpmU7

First, they registered a 2-1 win over Albania and then followed it up with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Iceland. Their friendly triumphs have won them 4.44 points since February 2022 world rankings, keeping them in seventh place.

#6 Italy - 1723.31 points

Italy v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

European champions Italy were handed a shock 1-0 defeat in their World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against North Macedonia. And to no one’s surprise, that embarrassment has reflected on the "FIFA World Rankings" for the month of April.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 1-0 North Macedonia.



A 92ND MINUTE GOAL! ITALY ARE NOT GOING TO THE WORLD CUP! INSANE MOMENT IN FOOTBALL! 1-0 North Macedonia.A 92ND MINUTE GOAL! ITALY ARE NOT GOING TO THE WORLD CUP! INSANE MOMENT IN FOOTBALL! https://t.co/pgbkSttPzC

They have somehow managed to remain sixth in the rankings, but have lost 17.46 points, making them the biggest losers in the top 10.

#5 England - 1761.71 points

England v Cote D'Ivoire - International Friendly

England confirmed their World Cup berth last year itself, allowing them to play without any worries since then.

The Three Lions have only played a couple of friendly fixtures this year, securing wins in both.

England @England There's so much to love about this There's so much to love about this ❤️ https://t.co/2bwHfTBM1y

Their first clash was against Switzerland, where they came from behind to seal a 2-1 win. Gareth Southgate’s team then took on Ivory Coast and inflicted a 3-0 defeat upon the African nation.

Two solid performances have earned them 6.19 points, keeping them in fifth place.

#4 Argentina - 1765.13 points

Ecuador v Argentina - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Only 3.42 points ahead of England sit Lionel Messi’s Argentina. La Albiceleste, who had ensured World Cup qualification in 2021 itself, played their last two CONMEBOL qualifiers in March.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The same year that Argentina last won it The last time Canada's men reached the World Cup was 1986.The same year that Argentina last won it The last time Canada's men reached the World Cup was 1986.The same year that Argentina last won it 👀🏆 https://t.co/ny4DO0G9W1

Lionel Scaloni’s side took on Venezuela and Ecuador in their last two matches, but could not manage to get six points out of the fixtures.

They secured a solid 3-0 win over Venezuela in the first match but were then held to a 1-1draw by Ecuador. FIFA has not taken their draw kindly, it seems, as they have deducted 1.86 points for the same.

#3 France - 1789.85 points

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Reigning world champions France seem to be all decked up for the grand event in Qatar. They have excellent individuals at their disposal, play as a unit on the pitch, and are getting the results they need.

ESPN+ @ESPNPlus



He’s scored 8 goals in his last 5 games for France. MBAPPE TOP CORNERHe’s scored 8 goals in his last 5 games for France. MBAPPE TOP CORNER 💥He’s scored 8 goals in his last 5 games for France. https://t.co/RklsvTrewW

Since securing qualification for Qatar in 2021, Les Bleus have partaken in two friendly fixtures, winning both. They beat Ivory Coast 2-1 before putting five goals past South Africa in a 5-0 win.

The pair of victories have allowed them to gain 3.70 points in the latest world rankings.

#2 Belgium - 1827 points

Republic of Ireland v Belgium - International Friendly

Belgium ensured 2022 World Cup football in November 2021 itself, meaning they have not had competitive football since then.

In 2022, they have only played a couple of friendlies against Ireland and Burkina Faso. They grabbed a 3-0 win against the latter but were held to a 2-2 draw by the Irishmen.

The stalemate has seen them lose 1.45 points and drop to second place for the first time in close to three-and-a-half years.

It will be interesting to see how they respond to the slip when international football returns with the UEFA Nations League in June.

#1 Brazil - 1832.69 points

Brazil v Paraguay - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Roberto Marinez’s Belgium have been leading the "FIFA World Rankings" since October 2018. Having chased them for years, Tite’s Brazil have finally dethroned the Belgians at the summit, emerging as the best FIFA men’s football team.

Express Sports @IExpressSports #FIFAWorldCup



Brazil are No1!



The Seleção return to top spot for the first time since 2017



indianexpress.com/article/sports… Brazil are No1!The Seleção return to top spot for the first time since 2017 #FIFAWorldCup🇧🇷🔝 Brazil are No1!The Seleção return to top spot for the first time since 2017 indianexpress.com/article/sports…

The South American nation played their last two CONMEBOL qualifiers in March, securing emphatic wins in both.

First, they took on Chile and hammered them 4-0 at home. They then made the trip to Bolivia and secured the same scoreline.

The twin wins saw them top the CONMEBOL table with 45 points, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina.

Their successes have also won them 9.27 points, helping them clinch the top spot for the first time in almost five years.

