FIFA World Rankings April 2024: Top 10 nations

The FIFA World Rankings for April are out. For about four months since the 2022 FIFA World Cup ended, we did not have international footballing action. As such, FIFA World Rankings have returned this month after a four-month break.

The rankings are determined by a complex algorithm that takes into account the results of international matches over the past four years, with more recent matches being weighed more heavily.

The rankings are updated on a monthly basis and are widely regarded as a measure of a team's current form and strength. The system is used by FIFA to seed teams for major international tournaments, such as the World Cup and regional championships.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the FIFA World Rankings for the month of April 2023.

#10 Spain - 1682.85 points

Spain v Norway: Group A - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Spain retain their place at 10th in the FIFA World Rankings. They have lost 9.86 points but that's understandable as La Roja did not have a great international break. Luis de la Fuente took charge of the Spanish national team following Luis Enrique's departure after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His first game ended in a comfortable 3-0 win over Norway. Unfortunately, Spain were beaten 2-0 in their second match of the recently concluded international break.

#9 Portugal - 1707.22 points

Portugal v Liechtenstein: Group J - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Portugal have also got a new coach following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Roberto Martinez is currently in charge of the Portuguese men's national team and has managed to lead them to back-to-back wins in his first two international matches as their coach.

Portugal beat Liechtenstein 4-0 and Luxembourg 6-0 to get off to a roaring start to their 2024 UEFA Euro qualifying campaign. Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup and was the star of the show as he bagged braces in successive games. They have gained 4.68 points and remain ninth in the FIFA World Rankings.

#8 Italy - 1713.66 points

Malta v Italy: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Italy are the reigning champions of Europe but they had failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They kickstarted their 2024 UEFA Euro qualifying campaign with a 2-1 loss at home to England. Roberto Mancini's men then beat Malta away from home in their second game of the international break.

However, the loss against England at home would have stung and they have lost 9.9 points but continue to kick on in eighth in the FIFA World Rankings.

#7 Croatia - 1730.02 points

Turkey v Croatia: Group D - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Croatia did a commendable job at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, making it to the semi-finals of the tournament and even eliminating tournament favorites Brazil along the way. Croatia kickstarted their UEFA Euro qualifying campaign this international break with a 1-1 draw against Wales.

They got back to winning ways in their subsequent outing against Turkey. Zlatko Dalic's men have gained 2.40 points and remain seventh in the FIFA World Rankings.

#6 Netherlands - 1731.23 points

Netherlands v Gibraltar: Group B - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

The Netherlands welcomed the Ronald Koeman era with a disastrous performance against France in their 2024 Euro qualifying campaign opener. They were beaten 4-0 by Les Bleus and the players will be glad the scoreline wasn't more humiliating than that because they were down 3-0 by the 21st minute of the game.

They bounced back with a 3-0 win over Gibraltar. But they've lost 9.69 points and sit sixth in the FIFA World Rankings with Croatia breathing down their necks.

#5 England - 1792.43 points

Italy v England: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

England have plenty of talented players to choose from and this might just be the second coming of their 'golden generation'. England beat Italy 2-1 away from home to get their 2024 Euro qualifying campaign on the rails.

Gareth Southgate's men followed that up with a 2-0 win over Ukraine. The Three Lions gained 18.24 rating points this international break to move extremely close to Belgium in fourth in the FIFA World Rankings.

#4 Belgium - 1792.53 points

Germany v Belgium - International Friendly

Belgium were at the top of the FIFA World Rankings for over three years between 2018 and 2022. But they have not been at their best in recent times. However, the Belgian Red Devils had a pretty good international break this time around.

After beating Sweden 3-0 in their 2024 Euro qualifying campaign opener, Domenico Tedesco's side beat Germany 3-2 in an international friendly. Thanks to back-to-back wins over credible opponents, Belgium gained 11.23 rating points to retain their place in fourth in the FIFA World Rankings.

#3 Brazil - 1834.21 points

Morocco v Brazil: International Friendly

Brazil only played one game during this international break and it was an international friendly against Morocco. It ended up being a losing affair and despite the star power at his disposal, interim coach Ramon Menezes' stint started off with a 2-1 loss.

The Selecao lost 6.56 points in the bargain to drop a couple of places and sit third in the FIFA World Rankings.

#2 France - 1838.45 points

France v Netherlands: Group B - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

The 2022 FIFA World Cup runners-up France got off to a thumping start to their 2022 UEFA Euro qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win over the Netherlands. They followed that up with a 1-0 win over Ireland.

Didier Deschamps' side earned 15.06 points to climb to second in the FIFA World Rankings.

#1 Argentina - 1840.93 points

Argentina v Curaçao - International Friendly

World champions Argentina are, rather predictably, at the top of the FIFA World Rankings right now. La Albiceleste played and won two international friendlies this international break. After beating Panama 2-0 in thegamefirst one, they thrashed Curacao in the second.

Argentina have a slender two-point lead at the top of the FIFA World Rankings for now.

