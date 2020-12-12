FIFA World Rankings December 2020: Top 10 Nations

FIFA has announced the latest world rankings for December 2020. The year-end rankings show which nations have performed consistently throughout. There have been some big movers and losers from the last month's ranking list.

Colombia, who really struggled in November's international fixtures, drop out from the top 10, along with 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. Italy under Roberto Mancini have been extremely impressive and finally make an entry into the top 10, along with Tata Martino's Mexico.

While the likes of France and Germany have usually dominated the standings thanks to their stunning performances in marquee events, Germany do not make it to the top 10, while France are not first on the list.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the top 10 ranked nations in the current FIFA rankings

Note: India is currently ranked #104 as per the FIFA rankings. (4 ranks up from 108 in October)

#10 Italy | Points: 1625

Italy v Poland - UEFA Nations League

Italy had a good run in November and booked their places in the final 4 of the UEFA Nations League thanks to strong performances against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland.

Having navigated past the likes of Netherlands and Poland in the group stages, Italy seem to have discovered their flair once again and are definitely a threat to any national football team at the moment.

Advertisement

A true Azzurri hero has left us. Ciao Pablito, and thank you for everything 💙 pic.twitter.com/CyaNayTHml — Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@azzurri) December 10, 2020

Players like Nico Barella, Andrea Belotti, Dominico Berardi and Lorenzo Insigne have all stepped up well and contributed offensively, while the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma have kept things solid at the back

Italy will be hoping to continue their good form and will be confident of a good showing in the upcoming Euros.

#9 Mexico | Points: 1632

Mexico v South Korea - International Friendly

The Mexico national football team has put in some very good performances in the last few months, getting the better of strong teams like Netherlands, South Korea and Japan in international friendlies.

Advertisement

With a potent attacking threat in the form of Raul Jiminez and Hirving Lozano, Tata Martino's men have played some exciting football and tightened things up at the back as well.

With some impressive talent coming through the ranks, El Tri will be looking to consolidate their top 10 spot and even improve on it in 2021.

#8 Uruguay | Points: 1639

Chile v Uruguay: Group C - Copa America Brazil 2019

Dropping down one place from the October edition of rankings, Uruguay will be confident of sealing a berth in the 2022 Qatar World Cup by performing strongly in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

La Celeste had a mixed month in November. They got past Colombia easily winning 3-0 thanks to usual suspects Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. However, they fell to a 2-0 defeat against an impressive Brazil side in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

⚽️ Who do you think should win the FIFA #Puskas Award 2020?



✂️ @GiorgiandeA

💨 Son Heungmin

🔥 @LuisSuarez9



🏕 And if you have been living under a rock, here are the goals 👉 https://t.co/gI6ctiog35 pic.twitter.com/1qzAVoL4Ay — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 12, 2020

Advertisement

Currently with 6 points in 4 games, Oscar Tabarez's men are on 5th spot in the World Cup qualifying table. With a big fixture against Argentina coming up in March, Suarez and Cavani will be hoping to fire on all cylinders and inspire the tiny South American nation to another famous win.