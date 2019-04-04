×
FIFA World Rankings: England overtake Croatia to No. 4, Belgium remain top

Collin D'Silva
CONTRIBUTOR
News
04 Apr 2019, 16:48 IST

Belgium beat England to claim third place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Belgium beat England to claim third place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
.

It is that time once again after every international break when FIFA reveal the updated rankings and while there are no major upsets in this one as the top 3 - Belgium, France, and Brazil remain first, second, and third respectively.

England, who had a great start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, leapfrog Croatia to snatch fourth place. The Three Lions put on a sterling show as they faced the sides seeded second and third in their qualifying group and scored five against both opponents (Czech Republic and Montenegro) and conceded only one goal to the Montenegrins.

Raheem Sterling has been the star of their campaign so far as he has carried his imperious club form to the international stage, scoring four goals during the break.

Belgium also maintained a perfect record with wins over Russia and Cyprus to maintain their place at the top.

The only other movers in the top 10 were Uruguay who moved up one place to claim sixth. The biggest jump was made by Israel by 8 places to be ranked 84th. Other big jumps were made by Guatemala by 6 places as they went up to 143, and Tanzania saw themselves move up six places as well to 131 as they qualified for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

Netherlands v Germany - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier
Netherlands v Germany - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

Another eye-catching result was Germany's thrilling 3-2 win over the resurgent Netherlands to start their qualifying campaign on a positive note. The win for them also means that they move up three places to 13th while the Oranje fell a couple of places to land on 16th.

India has meanwhile jumped two places from 103 to 101 despite not playing any games during the international break. They have only played three games this year, all three of which came in January in the Asian Cup Group Stages.

Check out the full ranking table here.

