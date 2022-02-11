FIFA World Rankings February 2022: Top 10 Nations

FIFA, the international governing body of football, has announced the Men’s World Rankings for the month of February 2022. As always, there are a couple of impressive inclusions as well as surprising omissions.

Four-time World Cup winner Germany have dropped out of the top 10 and currently occupy the 11th position. Colombia, the biggest losers in the top 20, have lost a whopping 21.26 points and dropped down to the 19th position. At the other end of the spectrum, AFCON winners Senegal have emerged as the biggest winners in the top-20 gaining 26.10 points for their exploits.

With the losers, winners, and a big surprise out of the way, let us focus on the ten best footballing nations on the planet. Here are the top ten international teams, according to FIFA World Rankings, in February 2022:

#10 Netherlands – 1653.73 points

Netherlands v Gibraltar - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Judging by the sheer number of high-profile players they have at their disposal, it feels odd to see the Netherlands in 10th position.

They have a world-class back-line led by Virgil van Dijk, a brilliant midfield starring Frenkie de Jong, and a fiery attack spearheaded by Memphis Depay.

A team full of superstars in the literal sense.

After disappointingly missing out on the 2018 World Cup, the Dutch have already bagged automatic qualification for the 2022 edition.

They have the quality to beat any team on their day, and we are expecting fireworks from them in Qatar.

#9 Denmark – 1654.54 points

England v Denmark - UEFA Euro 2020: Semi-final

Last year, Denmark surprised millions around the world by booking a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals. Although they were beaten by England in the last-four clash, the Danes did not make it a walk in the park for the Three Lions.

They have also secured direct qualification for the World Cup in Qatar and are eager to put on another encouraging display at the end of the year.

Full of versatile youngsters and capable leaders, Denmark are certainly a team to watch out for. We cannot wait to see how they fare at the grand event in Qatar.

#8 Portugal – 1660.25 points

Luxembourg v Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal missed out on automatic World Cup qualification late last year. They will now have to go through two rounds of playoffs, the semi-final and the final, to book their tickets for Qatar.

First, they will face Turkey in the semis. A win over the Turks will see them lock horns with either Italy or North Macedonia in the final.

It will be far from a straightforward affair for Fernando Santos’ men, but they surely have what it takes to get the job done.

