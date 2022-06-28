FIFA World Rankings June 2022: Top 10 nations

FIFA recently (June 23) published its 'World Men's Rankings' for the month of June 2022, and there have been quite a few interesting changes.

Having lost 9.25 points since March 2022, Mexico, who previously occupied ninth place, have dropped to 12. Germany, despite their strong run under Hansi Flick, continue to remain outside the top 10. They are currently occupying the 11th position.

Wales’ World Cup qualification has unfortunately not helped them much in the rankings. Gareth Bale’s side find themselves in 19th place after losing 5.95 points.

Courtesy of the UEFA Nations League and international friendlies, there has been some major movement at the top end of the rankings.

Below, we will take a look at how the leading footballing nations are ranked less than five months away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#10 Denmark - 1665.47 points

Belgium v Denmark - UEFA Nations League

Having gained 11.87 points since March 2022, Denmark find themselves in 10th position with 1665.47 points, becoming the only new addition to the top-10 list.

The Danes played four Nations League matches between March 31 and June 23, winning three and losing one.

Their best performance came in their Nations League Group A opener against France. Against the reigning world champions, Denmark not only stood their ground but also successfully hit back.

Andreas Cornelius scored two second-half goals to secure a famous 2-1 comeback win over Les Bleus.

#9 Portugal - 1678.65 points

Portugal v Czech Republic: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal have gained 3.87 points since March 2022 to take their total to 1678.65.

However, the slight gains have not done them much favor, with them slipping down from eighth to night position in the FIFA world rankings.

Fernando Santos’ Portugal played four games since the last 'FIFA World Rankings' (March 31), with all of them coming in the UEFA Nations League.

They drew the first game 1-1 with Spain, won 4-0 against Switzerland in the second, beat the Czech Republic 2-0 in the third, and lost the fourth 1-0 to the Swiss.

#8 Netherlands - 1679.41 points

Netherlands v Poland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Accumulating 20.75 points since the last 'FIFA World Men's Rankings', the Netherlands have emerged as the biggest gainers in this month’s rankings.

Thanks to their boost, their tally now stands at 1679.41 points, allowing them to jump from 10th to eighth position in the standings.

The Netherlands performed well in all four of their Nations League encounters between March and June. They beat Belgium and Wales in the opening two matchdays.

Poland then disrupted their momentum by holding them to a draw, but they returned to winning ways with another win over Wales on matchday four.

#7 Italy - 1713.86 points

Germany v Italy: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Losing 9.45 points since March 2021, four-time World Cup winners Italy find themselves in seventh place with a total of 1713.86 points.

Having already failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, Italy also couldn't stamp their authority in the UEFA Nations League and lost to Argentina in the 'Finalissimo'.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Argentina beat Italy 3-0 in the 2022 Finalissimo final, and it was Lionel Messi who stole the show at Wembley, wooing the fans with two beautiful assists. dlvr.it/SRShT9 Argentina beat Italy 3-0 in the 2022 Finalissimo final, and it was Lionel Messi who stole the show at Wembley, wooing the fans with two beautiful assists. dlvr.it/SRShT9

In the Finalissimo, a UEFA-CONMEBOL initiative that pits European champions against Copa America winners, Italy succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to La Albiceleste.

They also drew two of their four Nations League clashes (Germany, England), lost one (5-2 against Germany), and won the remaining fixture narrowly against Hungary.

#6 Spain - 1716.93 points

Spain v Czech Republic: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Thanks to a 7.74 point gain, Luis Enrique’s Spain moved up a place in the FIFA world rankings.

La Roja, who now have 1716.93 points, have benefitted from their encouraging UEFA Nations League displays.

They took part in four Nations League matches between March and June, winning two and drawing the remaining couple.

Portugal and the Czech Republic contained them to consecutive draws in the first two matches. But they bounced back in the next two, beating Switzerland and the Czechs, respectively.

#5 England - 1737.46 points

England v Hungary: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Losing 24.25 points since the last rankings, Gareth Southgate’s England find themselves in a bit of a mess.

They have remained in fifth place with a total of 1737.46 points, but their recent performances have been quite discouraging.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews The Football Association has backed Gareth Southgate following England's disappointing Nations League results this month and reassured the manager that his position is safe. The Football Association has backed Gareth Southgate following England's disappointing Nations League results this month and reassured the manager that his position is safe.

Since the last 'FIFA Men’s World Rankings', England have played four international fixtures, with all of them coming in the Nations League.

Surprisingly, they failed to get a single win in those matches, losing twice and drawing the rest. They were held by Germany and Italy on matchdays two and three, respectively, but Hungary taught them quite a lesson in the first and fourth gameweeks.

The Three Lions lost 1-0 to Hungary on the opening day and then succumbed to a 4-0 home defeat on matchday four.

#4 France - 1764.85 points

Austria v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Losing a whopping 25 points, world champions France have emerged as the biggest losers in the top 25.

France, who have slipped down from third place, now have 1764.85 points.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 0-1 Croatia

🤝 1-1 Austria

🤝 1-1 Croatia

1-2 Denmark



France are bottom of Group 1 with two games left to play in the UEFA Nations League 0-1 Croatia🤝 1-1 Austria🤝 1-1 Croatia1-2 DenmarkFrance are bottom of Group 1 with two games left to play in the UEFA Nations League ❌ 0-1 Croatia🤝 1-1 Austria🤝 1-1 Croatia❌ 1-2 Denmark😯 France are bottom of Group 1 with two games left to play in the UEFA Nations League https://t.co/cXQsOFgMh9

Didier Deschamps's side played four Nations League matches between March and June, failing to bag even a single win.

They drew with Croatia and Austria on matchdays two and three, respectively, and lost to Denmark and Croatia on matchdays one and four, respectively.

#3 Argentina - 1770.65 points

Argentina v Estonia - International Friendly

Gaining 5.52 points, Lionel Messi’s Argentina find themselves in third place with a total of 1770.65 points.

Courtesy of their strong performances and France’s misfortunes, they have replaced Les Bleus as the third-best team in the world right now.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He's won two trophies with Argentina since then 6 years ago today, Messi retired from international football.He's won two trophies with Argentina since then 6 years ago today, Messi retired from international football.He's won two trophies with Argentina since then 🏆🐐 https://t.co/jBk4bnJTpN

Argentina played only a couple of matches between March 31 and June 23, winning both.

First, they beat European champions Italy 3-0 in the 'Finalissimo'. Next, they inflicted a 5-0 defeat upon Estonia in a friendly fixture.

Messi provided two assists against Italy and scored all five goals against Estonia.

#2 Belgium - 1821.92 points

Wales v Belgium: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Belgium have lost 5.08 points since March, but have managed to remain in second place in the FIFA World Men’s Rankings with a total of 1821.92 points.

Bet9ja @Bet9jaOfficial Belgium’s manager Roberto Martinez believes Eden Hazard will be back to his best next season.



Do you think Eden Hazard can reignite his career? 🤔 Belgium’s manager Roberto Martinez believes Eden Hazard will be back to his best next season. Do you think Eden Hazard can reignite his career? 🤔 https://t.co/Ko3VzRAfua

Belgium, like most other European teams, played four international fixtures between March and June, all four in the UEFA Nations League.

They were beaten 4-1 by the Netherlands in the opening match and beat Poland 6-1 in their second outing. They then drew 1-1 with Wales on matchday three before beating Poland again (1-0) in gameweek four.

#1 Brazil - 1837.56 points

According to latest FIFA rankings, Brazil are the top footballing nation in the world

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil, who claimed the top spot in the March rankings, have retained their place at the summit.

Gaining 4.87 points since the last FIFA rankings, the FIFA-approved best footballing nation in the world, Brazil, have 1837.56 points to their name.

Neymar’s side played twice between March and June, winning both. They first picked up an emphatic 5-1 win over South Korea and followed it up with a 1-0 victory against Japan.

