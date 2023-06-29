FIFA World Rankings June 2023: Top 10 nations

The FIFA World Rankings for June 2023 is out. Ever since the 2022 FIFA World Cup drew to a close, we haven't had much international footballing action. As a result, there hasn't been a whole lot of movement in the FIFA World Rankings since the start of the year.

But players have been on international duty of late and national teams have been in action in June. FIFA have now released the latest rankings for the month of June 2023.

The complex algorithm used to determine the rankings considers the outcomes of international matches spanning the last four years, giving greater importance to the more recent matches.

FIFA uses this system to seed teams for major international tournaments, such as the World Cup and regional championships.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the FIFA World Rankings for June 2023.

#10 Spain - 1703.45 points

Netherlands Nations League Soccer

Spain have only managed to maintain their spot at 10th in the FIFA World Rankings despite winning the UEFA Nations League. They beat Italy 2-1 in the semi-final before putting Croatia to the sword via a shootout in the final.

La Roja gained 20.60 points in the month of June and are clear of the USA at 11th by 30 points. New coach Luis de la Fuente will be hoping to restore the Spanish national team to its old glory in the near future and he has a squad that's capable of pulling off the spectacular.

#9 Portugal - 1718.25 points

Iceland Portugal Euro 2024 Soccer

Portugal are also unmoved in the FIFA World Rankings as they retain their place at ninth. They were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarter-final stage by Morocco but are unbeaten in the four matches they've played since.

In June, Portugal thrashed Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 before edging past Iceland 1-0. They currently have 1718.25 rating points.

#8 Italy - 1726.58 points

Netherlands Nations League Soccer

After failing to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, reigning European champions Italy are undergoing a rebuild of sorts. The old guard has stepped down and young players have taken centre stage.

Italy suffered a 2-1 loss to Spain in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League earlier this month before beating the Netherlands 3-2 in a thrilling encounter to clinch the third place in the competition. They've gained 12.92 rating points since the last edition and maintain their place at eighth.

#7 Netherlands - 1731.23 points

Netherlands Nations League Soccer

Netherlands are going through a rough patch of sorts and have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. They were knocked out of the UEFA Nations League in the semi-final stage by Croatia and they lost the match for third place against Italy as well.

Ronald Koeman's side has gained zero points since the last edition of the FIFA World Rankings and has slipped to seventh.

#6 Croatia - 1742.55 points

Netherlands Nations League Soccer

It has been a story of almosts for the Croatian national team in recent times. They were beaten in the final and the semi-finals of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups respectively. They made it to the final of the UEFA Nations League this year but unfortunately fell to Spain on penalties to miss out on yet another major trophy.

But the Croats gained 12.53 rating points and climbed to sixth in the rankings.

#5 Belgium - 1788.55 points

Estonia Belgium Euro 2024 Soccer

Belgium spent over three years at the top of the FIFA World Rankings between 2018 and 2022. But their golden generation is past their prime and it hasn't been smooth sailing for the Red Devils of late.

They were held to a draw by Austria in the first of their two Euro qualifiers in June. Belgium subsequently managed to beat Estonia 3-0. Overall, they dropped 3.98 rating points to slip to fifth from fourth in the rankings.

#4 England - 1797.39 points

England North Macedonia Euro 2024 Soccer

England have done a very good job in recent times and that's reflected in the FIFA World Rankings now. The Three Lions registered two dominant victories in June, beating Malta 4-0 before thumping North Macedonia 7-0 in two Euro qualifying matches.

England have an extremely talented squad and a host of young players who are yet to reach their prime. They are definitely one of the teams to put your money on in the future.

England ANNIHILATE North Macedonia

#3 Brazil - 1828.27 points

Portugal Brazil Senegal Soccer

Brazil haven't done very well since Tite resigned as manager following their 2022 FIFA World Cup exit. They've lost two of their last three friendlies. Their two outings in June ended in a win and a loss. They beat Guinea 4-1 before falling 4-2 to Senegal.

Brazil lost 5.94 points but have managed to remain at third in the rankings.

#2 France - 1843.54 points

Gibraltar France Euro 2024 Soccer

France are one of the most dominant football teams of the 21st century. Since finishing as runners-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, they have won all four of their UEFA Euro qualifiers and have gained 5.09 rating points to retain their place at second in the FIFA World Rankings.

France beat Gibraltar 3-0 and Greece 1-0 in their latest outings in June.

#1 Argentina - 1843.73

Indonesia Argentina Soccer

Reigning world champions Argentina have managed to just about retain their place at the summit of the FIFA World Rankings. They have 0.20 points more than France. La Albiceleste played two friendlies in June.

They beat Australia and Indonesia by the same 2-0 scoreline. Lionel Scaloni's side picked up 2.8 rating points.

