FIFA World Rankings September 2023: Top 10 nations

FIFA have published the World Rankings for men's international football for September. We had the first international break of the 2023-24 season earlier this month.

With the qualifying rounds of the 2024 Euros, 2023 African Cup of Nation and the World Cup (CONCACAF) getting underway, football players are in for a hectic time.

The results of the latest round of international matches will have had an effect on the FIFA World Rankings.

The rankings take into account the results of international matches played by the teams and weigh them based on factors like the opponent's strength, the importance of the match, and recency.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the FIFA World Rankings for September 2023.

#10 Spain - 1710.72 points

Spain Cyprus Euro 2024 Soccer

Spain were in free-scoring form during this international break. They bounced back from a loss in their second 2024 Euro Qualifier against Scotland way back in March by registering two commanding wins over Georgia and Cyprus.

Spain beat Georgia 7-1 on September 8, before thrashing Cyprus 6-0 just five days later. The Spaniards managed to gain 7.27 rating points in the process but they remain at 10th in the World Rankings.

#9 Italy - 1727.37 points

Italy Ukraine Euro 2024 Soccer

Italy's fortunes have dwindled since their triumphant run at the 2020 Euros. The Azzurri could only manage to hold North Macedonia to a 1-1 draw in their first game of this recent international break. They got back to winning ways, though, against Ukraine (2-1) just four days later.

Italy lost 0.79 rating points to fall to ninth in the rankings.

#8 Portugal - 1728.58 points

Portugal Luxembourg Euro 2024 Soccer

Portugal picked up back-to-back wins to keep their perfect record in the 2024 Euro Qualifiers intact. They had to work hard for all three points against Slovakia with Bruno Fernandes' brilliant solo goal proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Portugal humbled Luxembourg with an emphatic 9-0 win three days later. They've earned 10.33 points to climb to eighth in the FIFA World Rankings.

#7 Netherlands - 1743.15 points

Republic of Ireland v Netherlands: Group B - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers

The Netherlands maintained their position at seventh in the FIFA World Rankings after claiming two wins this international break. First, they defeated Greece 3-0 on home soil before winning 2-1 over the the Republic of Ireland on enemy territory in their two Euro Qualifiers in September.

#6 Croatia - 1747.83 points

Netherlands v Croatia - UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Semifinal

Croatia just about managed to stay above the Dutchmen and maintain their position at sixth in the FIFA World Rankings. The Croats only picked up 5.28 rating points this international break as they beat two relatively weaker sides, Latvia and Armenia, in their latest outings.

They beat Latvia 5-0 before getting three hard-earned points against Armenia in two Group D matches of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers.

#5 Belgium - 1792.64 points

Belgium Estonia Euro 2024 Soccer

Belgium remained at the top of the FIFA World Rankings for three years between 2018 and 2022. However, things have not worked out favourably for them in recent years and the disappointment of having not achieved major titles with their 'golden generation' looms over them.

Belgium picked up two wins in their Euro Qualifiers this international break. They dispatched Azerbaijan 1-0 before beating Estonia 5-0. The two wins only fetched them 4.09 rating points and Belgium continue to be at fifth in the FIFA World Rankings.

#4 England - 1794.34 points

Scotland England Soccer

After settling for a 1-1 draw with Ukraine and beating Scotland 3-1 in their last two outings in the qualifying stage of the 2024 Euros, England's lead over Belgium has shrunk to just below two rating points.

England lost 3.05 points this international break and are fortunate to continue at fourth in the FIFA World Rankings.

#3 Brazil - 1837.61 points

Peru Brazil Wcup 2026 Soccer

Brazil beat Bolivia 5-1 and Peru 1-0 in their two outings this international break to get their CONCACAF World Cup qualifying games off to a wonderful start. The Selecao added 9.34 points thanks to the two victories and managed to close the gap between themselves and second-placed France.

#2 France - 1840.76 points

Germany France Soccer

2018 FIFA World Cup winners and 2022 finalists France lost 2.78 points this international break but continue to be at second in the rankings. They beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 but subsequently lost 2-1 to an out-of-form Germany in their last two matches.

#1 Argentina - 1851.41 points

Bolivia Argentina Wcup 2026 Soccer

Reigning world champions Argentina extended their lead at the top of the FIFA Men's World Rankings. Lionel Scaloni's men picked up two wins this international break. Argentina beat Ecuador 1-0 in their first match of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

They subsequently beat Bolivia 3-0 to pick up 7.68 rating points and cement their place at the top of the rankings.