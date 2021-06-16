FIN vs RUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 16th, 2021

The UEFA Euro 2020 returns with another set of group stage games this week as Russia take on Finland at the Krestovsky Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams will be intent on reaching the knock-outs this year and cannot afford to lose this match.

Finland edged Denmark to a 1-0 victory in their opening game of Euro 2020 and will be confident ahead of this fixture. The Finnish outfit has been inconsistent over the past year and has a few problems to resolve ahead of this encounter.

Russia, on the other hand, suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at the hands of Belgium last week and cannot afford a similar result in this match. The Russians have impressive players in their ranks and will need to step up to the plate to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

Squads to choose from

Finland (FIN)

Lukas Hradecky, Jesse Joronen, Anssi Jaakkola; Thomas Lam, Paulus Arajuuri, Jere Uronen, Juhani Ojala, Sauli Vaisanen, Nikolai Alho, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Niko Hamalainen, Leo Vaisanen, Robert Ivanov; Jasin Assehnoun, Onni Valakari, Pyry Soiri, Fredrik Jensen, Joni Kauko, Glen Kamara, Rasmus Schuller, Tim Sparv; Teemu Pukki, Lassi Lappalainen, Marcus Forss, Joel Pohjanpalo

Russia (RUS)

Anton Shunin, Andrey Lunyov, Yury Dyupin, Matvei Safonov; Fyodor Kudryashov, Georgi Dzhikiya, Mario Fernandes, Andrei Semyonov, Vyacheslav Karavayev, Igor Diveyev; Aleksandr Golovin, Aleksei Ionov, Roman Zobnin, Daler Kuzyayev, Aleksei Miranchuk, Denis Cheryshev, Magomed Ozdoyev, Andrei Mostovoy, Dmitri Barinov, Daniil Fomin; Artem Dzyuba, Anton Zabolotny, Aleksandr Sobolev

Predicted Playing XIs

Finland (FIN)

Lukas Hradecky; Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri; Jere Uronen, Nikolai Alho, Tim Sparv, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Russia (RUS)

Anton Shunin; Georgi Dzhikiya, Andrey Semenov, Igor Diveev; Mario Fernandez, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoev; Aleksandr Golovin, Aleksey Miranchuk, Artem Dzyuba

Match Details

Match: Finland (FIN) vs Russia (RUS), UEFA Euro 2020 Group B match

Date: 16th June 2021 at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg

Finland (FIN) vs Russia (RUS) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Russia have impressive attacking options in their ranks with the prolific Artem Dzyuba leading the line at Euro 2020. Aleksandr Golovin has also enjoyed an impressive club season and is a good choice in midfield.

Lukas Hradecky was excellent against Denmark last week and may well keep another clean sheet in this fixture. Russia, to their credit, have a robust defensive line and the likes of Mario Fernandes and Georgi Dzhikiya will want to put the defeat against Belgium behind them this week.

Finland have also named an impressive unit and will want to pull off another upset on Wednesday. The Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 caters to players who are backing Finland to stun their European rivals this week.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Lukas Hradecky; Mario Fernandes, Andrey Semyonov, Joona Toivio, Georgi Dzhikiya; Tim Sparv, Robin Lod, Daler Kuzyayev, Aleksandr Golovin (VC); Teemu Pukki, Artem Dzyuba (C)

Captain: Artem Dzyuba (RUS), Vice-Captain: Aleksandr Golovin (RUS)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Lukas Hradecky; Mario Fernandes, Joona Toivio, Georgi Dzhikiya; Tim Sparv, Robin Lod, Daler Kuzyayev, Aleksandr Golovin; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki (C), Artem Dzyuba (VC)

Captain: Teemu Pukki (FIN), Vice-Captain: Artem Dzyuba (RUS)

