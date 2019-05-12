Mino Raiola's 3-month ban: Find out how this could affect the upcoming transfer window.

Mino Raiola has been banned for three months by FIFA

What's the news?

Mino Raiola, the agent of a few high-profile football players across the globe has been banned for 3 months by FIFA's disciplinary committee. Raiola will not be allowed to be involved in any activity related to football until August 9th this year.

Raiola was initially given this ban by the Italian Football Federation which was later sanctioned by FIFA too. Although the reason for the ban was not given by the Italian Federation, Raiola himself said that the ban was "based on false grounds and lies."

The background

Mino Raiola has a number of talented clients across Europe. A few of them include the likes of Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kostas Manolas and others. With his ban, a lot of deals could collapse and could change the dynamic of the upcoming transfer window.

The details

Real Madrid and Manchester United are two big clubs who have had a disappointing 2018-19 season. The clubs of this stature are sure to spend big money in the transfer window to get back on track and will be active in the upcoming transfer window. PSG has yet again flopped in the Champions League while Barcelona's recent semi-final loss to Liverpool in the Champions League could have big implications on the club.

The story is the same for other European giants such as Juventus and Bayern Munich too. Hence, the upcoming transfer window could see a few big deals going through.

Mino Raiola's ban could be bad news for a few of these clubs as a number of players who are represented by the Italian-born Dutchman could remain at their current clubs after the transfer window closes. Since Raiola's ban would end just one day after the Premier League transfer window closes, the high-profile agent's ban could mean that a few of his clients moving to the Premier League or out of England may not see their moves materialize in the upcoming transfer window.

Paul Pogba's future has been discussed almost every transfer window but this summer, he could well remain at Manchester United despite the fact that the club will not be playing in the Champions League next season.

Matthijs de Ligt is one player who is sure to move to one of the European giants this summer. If the young Dutchman had any plans of joining one of these big clubs a little earlier and adjust to life in the new city, his plans could be thwarted as he may not move until Raiola's ban is lifted which is almost 10 days into August.

Kostas Manolas will be an in-demand defender this summer and the choice of his next destination could also be affected by Mino Raiola's ban.

Apart from these players, the futures of footballers such as Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Mario Balotelli, Blaise Matuidi and Moise Kean could also be affected by Mino Raiola's ban.

What's next?

Mino Raiola is definitely an influential person in the world of football and his ban will have an impact on the proceedings in the summer. It would be interesting to see how the futures of his clients would pan out in the upcoming transfer window.