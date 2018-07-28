Finding weaknesses in a talented Liverpool line-up

Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund - International Champions Cup 2018

The 2018-19 Premier League season is approaching, and it will be fascinating to see if any club is able to challenge title-holders Manchester City after their record-breaking run to the trophy. Manchester United and Tottenham will certainly look to put the pressure on them, but their greatest challenge may be found with Liverpool and manager Jürgen Klopp.

The Reds enjoyed a spectacular run to the UEFA Champions League final last term, along with finishing fourth in the English top flight. The mission is to improve upon those accomplishments, and capture silverware. With that task in mind, the club has been active in the summer transfer market to add quality pieces to an already talented squad.

With Alisson Becker, Naby Keïta, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri, Klopp has seen several positions improve both in ability and in overall depth. The midfield will definitely see a boost, while the goalkeeper position appears set for the future with Alisson’s arrival. With the potent front-line of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané back once again, supporters will be expecting to see plenty of goals this coming season.

There are many others as well that will allow Klopp to rotate his team effectively, as they navigate different competitions and the fixture list becomes congested. Daniel Sturridge has been enjoying a strong pre-season, while the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson will have an impact. Liverpool are sturdy at the back also, with Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren in central defence.

The Red have an incredible collection of players this season, and it will not be easy for the competition to defeat them.

Areas of focus

Liverpool were absolutely deadly on counter-attacks last season and will look to do the same now. Salah, Mané and Firmino know how to create space and can get into dangerous positions quickly. With that thought in mind, possession will be vital for the opposition to find positive results at Anfield.

An open, end-to-end battle will be exciting (and wonderfully entertaining for fans), but it will be difficult for many sides to keep up with the Reds in this scenario. City is the main squad that comes to mind, as they were the only club to score more goals last season than Liverpool (106 to 84). But even they might find more success with a calculated and measured approach on the ball.

Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva need to not only be attacking threats as they normally are, but limit the chances that Liverpool will have in the final third. Manchester United will be expecting the same from Paul Pogba. For others, it may not be as simple.

Liverpool begin the Premier League campaign against West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brighton. Assuming all are healthy and the players are in good form, they should begin the season with three wins on the bounce.

Time to gel

With the new players being integrated into the line-up, it may take some time for Klopp’s group to fully be at their best. They have looked sharp at times this summer already, but the Reds may not play perfectly right from the start. While they will be confident in their early games, it is an aspect that will gain attention if problems should arise.

The main issue that opponents will look to exploit is the defence, which at times was inconsistent in 2017-18. Injuries and form took their toll, especially for Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. The addition of Virgil van Dijk this past January was a mid-season modification for all involved.

A club like City, that can pass the ball as well as they do, could be able to open up Klopp's tactics and put defenders out-of-place along the back-line. Communication with their new keeper will also be crucial for the Reds.

Liverpool want to challenge for a Premier League crown this season. They have the personnel to make that happen, but there will be competition and pressure to deal with.