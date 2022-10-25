"Finished my career mentally" - Gary Neville reveals the signing that 'ended' his career at Manchester United

Gary Neville has revealed that Manchester United's signing of Rafael da Silva effectively ended his career mentally.

Neville is considered a club legend at Old Trafford, having made 602 appearances across nearly two decades. However, his place in the starting XI was far from guaranteed by the time 2008 came around, which was when Sir Alex Ferguson brought in Rafael.

The Brazilian was a young, dynamic, energetic full-back and Neville could immediately see the writing on the wall for his Manchester United career.

The pundit discussed the similarities between his career and Cristiano Ronaldo's current situation at Old Trafford.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Rafael da Silva: “It was just at the moment I was growing most and I felt I could be a #mufc player like Gary Neville had been, for a long time, winning trophies.” #udlatest [The Athletic] 🗣 Rafael da Silva: “It was just at the moment I was growing most and I felt I could be a #mufc player like Gary Neville had been, for a long time, winning trophies.” #udlatest [The Athletic]

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former Manchester United captain proclaimed (as quoted by The Mirror):

"There were moments in my career where I thought, ‘Rafael’s gone in, John O’Shea’s gone in, Wes Brown’s gone in.' I watched Brown play a full season and win the Champions League. [Brown] He’s a great lad, brilliant player, and I was delighted for him, [but] of course I wanted to be in the team, of course I wanted to be out there and be captain, but I wasn’t."

He added:

"Then Rafael came into training. It was Rafael who actually finished my career mentally, in some ways, because I used to watch him in training, get close to players and snap into tackles, and then get up and get back out there again, and I couldn’t get my legs forward. I thought, ‘I get it, I see it’."

Manchester United Ethiopia @MUnitedEthiopia Gary Neville: "I thought when I left that Rafael Da Silva was perfect as a Manchester United full-back. He was tenacious, aggressive, decent on the ball, and he was sold. Maybe rightly so,… instagram.com/p/BxAJ3w3n-F9/… Gary Neville: "I thought when I left that Rafael Da Silva was perfect as a Manchester United full-back. He was tenacious, aggressive, decent on the ball, and he was sold. Maybe rightly so,… instagram.com/p/BxAJ3w3n-F9/…

Gary Neville doesn't believe Cristiano Ronaldo has a Manchester United future

Neville went on to add that while he respects what Ronaldo has done in the game, he feels it's time for all parties to move on.

The former right-back believes Erik ten Hag is trying to take Manchester United to a different direction, as he further added:

"I hope he leaves next week so they can shake hands. I hope he leaves next week and says to the club thank you very much and the club says to him thank you very much and then he goes and finds a new club because I'd like to see him go and play until he's 42 scoring a thousand goals."

He added:

"I know it sounds crazy but you can be a better team without players who are just goalscorers, and that's happened time and time again. Mark Hughes wasn't the greatest goalscorer in the world but within you're a better team then with someone you can't hit or can't play off. Cristiano has just become a natural goalscorer - plays within the width of the box, Erik ten Hag doesn't want to play that way."

Ronaldo has started just six games in all competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring twice. He also refused to be subbed on and walked off the pitch during their win over Tottenham Hotspur on October 19.

SPORTbible @sportbible Gary Neville on Cristiano Ronaldo: “He's coming to the end of his career and Manchester United are a better team without him. He's just got to get used to it or leave." Gary Neville on Cristiano Ronaldo: “He's coming to the end of his career and Manchester United are a better team without him. He's just got to get used to it or leave." https://t.co/3iWCZLbF13

Poll : 0 votes