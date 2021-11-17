Finland 0-2 France: 5 talking points as Les Blues wrap up campaign with routine victory | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

France wrapped up a fine qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a routine 2-0 victory over Finland in Helsinki in their final group fixture.

Second-half goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe helped Les Blues break down a stern home side. Finland's loss meant they finished third and missed out on a play-off spot.

The Eagle-Owls produced a resolute display in defense in the opening stanza to frustrate their mighty visitors. But France's superior quality eventually shone through. There was no repeat of Finland's shock victory from last year, when they stunned France 2-0 in an international friendly in Paris.

The reigning world champions, meanwhile, can look forward to starting their preparations for their title defense. They will play a series of friendlies leading up to the main-event in November next year.

Here are the major talking points from the match:

#5 France take their foot off the gas

France only sprung to life after the break.

Following their historic victory over Kazakhstan, this was somewhat expected. Didier Deschamps opted to make a few changes to his line-up by giving young players a chance in what was essentially a dead-rubber for the team.

It, however, took the sting out of their performance, with Les Blues struggling to break down a stoic Finnish defense. Mbappe also fluffed his lines and things didn't seem to be going France's way.

Get French Football News @GFFN HT | Finland 0-0 France:



Les Bleus with the majority of possession but too imprecise in the final third, against a well-organised opposition.

Some changes were needed and Deschamps threw on Benzema to bolster their attacking firepower. It was a move which yielded rich dividends just 10 minutes later with the Real Madrid ace breaking the deadlock.

#4 Ukraine beat Finland to the play-off spot

A defeat to France coupled with Ukraine's victory elsewhere spelt the end of Finland's campaign

Finland came into the match in second place in Group D, knowing they had to equal or better Ukraine's result from the other game to move to the play-off round.

Luck was on their side before the end of the opening half as the Eagle-Owls managed to keep France at bay. Elsewhere, Ukraine were also drawing against Bosnia.

Huuhkajat @Huuhkajat



Tappiosta huolimatta Olympiastadionilla nähtiin upea jalkapalloilta - kiitos mahtavasta kannustuksesta! 💙🤍 #MeOlemmeSuomi Hallitseva maailmanmestari ratkaisee ottelun toisella puolikkaalla. Kun Ukraina voittaa Bosnia-Hertsegovinassa, jää Suomi lohkon kolmanneksi.Tappiosta huolimatta Olympiastadionilla nähtiin upea jalkapalloilta - kiitos mahtavasta kannustuksesta! 💙🤍 #Huuhkajat Hallitseva maailmanmestari ratkaisee ottelun toisella puolikkaalla. Kun Ukraina voittaa Bosnia-Hertsegovinassa, jää Suomi lohkon kolmanneksi.Tappiosta huolimatta Olympiastadionilla nähtiin upea jalkapalloilta - kiitos mahtavasta kannustuksesta! 💙🤍 #Huuhkajat #MeOlemmeSuomi https://t.co/7Bux38mISm

However, second-half goals from Benzema and Mbappe put the Finnish to the sword. Meanwhile, Ukraine also managed to strike twice in their game and usurp Finland to make it to the play-off round.

