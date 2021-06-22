Finland 0-2 Belgium: Player ratings as in-form Romelu Lukaku seals Group A for Red Devils | UEFA Euro 2020

Belgium saw off Finland 2-0 in their final group fixture of Euro 2020 to secure top spot and complete a 100% win record.

An own goal from Lukas Hradecky before a thumping strike from Romelu Lukaku broke Finland's resolve at the end. The debutants haven't yet been eliminated though.

Russia's 4-1 pounding at the hands of Denmark condemned the 2018 World Cup hosts to the bottom of Group B. That means Finland are up to third and will have to wait for other results before realizing their fate.

Even if they don't make it to the round of 16, the Eagle-owls would bow out on a high note as they kept Belgium at bay for most of the game and defended with all their might.

Only a goalkeeping mistake from Lukas Hradecky finally gave Belgium the breakthrough. The Bayer Leverkusen custodian accidentally pushed the ball over the line. Lukaku sneakily rolled away from his marker and powered home their second of the night from an assist by Kevin de Bruyne.

Roberto Martinez's high-flying Belgium next face a third-placed side from either Group A, E or F.

Here are the player ratings for Belgium:

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

Another comfortable evening for Belgium's custodian, who looked on as his side piled pressure on Finland and took home his second clean sheet of the Euros.

Dedryck Boyata - 6.5/10

He passed the ball around well and made one tackle and clearance each in the game but nothing spectacular.

Jason Denayer - 7/10

The 25-year old read the game brilliantly, tracking back to plug gaps in the defense, whilst also keeping the ball moving.

Thomas Vermaelen - 7.5/10

His aerial strengths were there for all to see, winning six duels, a game-high, but extra marks for forcing an own goal from Hradecky.

Leandro Trossard - 6/10

A night of mixed fortunes for the Brighton man, who albeit drove forward to keep Finland on their toes, produced little end-product while Glen Kamara gave him a few headaches too.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8/10

The Manchester City wizard pulled the strings for his side and bagged himself another assist tonight. He also delivered a corner kick which resulted in the own goal.

Axel Witsel - 7.5/10

Belgium's undung hero of the victory, Witsel, was the key to their ball progression, completing 96% of his passes. He cut open Finland's defense with some incisive through balls, too.

Nacer Chadli - 6.5/10

Chadli burst to life in the second-half following a quieter opening stanza. He wreaked havoc down the left flank, even forcing Hradecky into a save with his powerful strike.

Jeremy Doku - 7.5/10

A lively first-half performance from Doku, running into pockets of space and forcing Hradecky into a fine save, but his impact waned after the break.

Eden Hazard - 7/10

Belgium's estranged talisman made a few good breaks in the box and linked up well with his attacking cohort. But his finishing skills were hopelessly poor. Hazard could've easily had a goal or two of his own tonight, but alas.

Romelu Lukaku - 8/10

The strapping forward was cruelly denied a late goal but got redemption a while later with a powerful finish from close-range.

Substitutes

Thomas Meunier - 6/10

He made one tackle and clearance each to ensure everything remained kosher at the back for Belgium.

Christian Benteke - 6/10

With most of the damage already done, Benteke just came on as a formality and was no threat to Finland in the dying embers.

Michy Batshuayi - 6/10

He tried to build attacks and pile more pressure on Finland but couldn't get a shot away of his own.

Hans Vanaken - N/A

Vanaken replaced De Bruyne in the closing stages of the game but it was too late for him to make any impact.

