Finland vs Belgium Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 30 of UEFA Euro 2020

Belgium are back in action with their match in Group B at UEFA Euro 2020 as they lock horns with Finland at the Krestovsky Stadium on Monday. Belgium are in excellent form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Finland have pulled off a few surprises with their approach to the game this year and lost by the finest of margins against Russia earlier this week. The Finnish side has already stunned Denmark at Euro 2020 and will look to pull off another upset this week.

Belgium, on the other hand, are one of the favourites to win the trophy this summer and have been in excellent touch. The Belgians have excellent players at their disposal and will look to maintain their perfect record in this match.

Finland vs Belgium Head-to-Head

Belgium have a surprisingly poor record against Finland and have won only three out of 11 games played between the two teams. Finland have recorded four victories against Belgium and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2016 and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Finland gave an excellent account of themselves on the day and will need a similar performance in this match.

Finland form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Belgium form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Finland vs Belgium: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Finland can pull off an upset

Belgium secured qualification for Euro 2020 in emphatic fashion by becoming one of only two teams to win all their qualifiers. They have also qualified for two consecutive editions of the competition for the first time in their history and will have to prove their mettle this year.

Finland, on the other hand, have already made history by qualifying for the Euros for the first time in their history and could now further cement their place as formidable European forces with a victory in this fixture.

2/2 Star of the Match awards for Romelu Lukaku 🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/UTK9XCxONt — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 17, 2021

With as many as 62 goals in 95 international appearances, Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's most prolific goalscorer of all time. The Inter Milan hitman found the back of the net twice against Russia and will look to add to his tally in this fixture.

Belgium won their last game against Finland a shocking 53 years ago in 1968. The two teams have met on seven occasions ever since, with Finland securing four victories and three draws.

