Finland vs Belgium prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Belgium will look to maintain their perfect start to the European Championship when they take on Finland at the Krestovsky Stadium on Monday.

Finland are tied on three points with second-placed Russia in Group B and will aim to upset the Red Devils and secure a place in the knockout stages.

Finland ended their three-game losing streak when they claimed a 1-0 win over Denmark in their opening group fixture.

In a game where Denmark star Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in the first half, Joel Pohjanpalo scored in the 60th minute to give Finland the win.

Markku Kanerva's side have now managed just one win in their last eight games, suffering five defeats and two draws.

Their last win came back in November 2020, when they beat Bulgaria 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League.

Meanwhile, Belgium opened their Euro 2020 campaign in style as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Russia. This was quickly followed by another show of attacking brilliance as they beat Denmark 2-0 last time out.

After a goalless first half, Belgium got into gear following the second-half introduction of Manchester City talisman Kevin De Bruyne. He scored one and assisted another to hand Belgium a 2-0 win.

Roberto Martinez’s men have now won their last three games across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last 11 outings.

They currently sit at the top of Group B, three points above second-placed Russia, who are level on points with Monday’s hosts.

Finland vs Belgium Head-To-Head

Finland head into Monday’s encounter as the slightly better nation, having claimed four wins from their previous 11 games versus Belgium.

The Red Devils have picked up three wins, while four games have ended all square.

Finland Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Belgium Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Finland vs Belgium Team News

Finland

With no injuries or suspension concerns in the Finland squad, head coach Markku Kanerva has a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Belgium

Belgium will be without Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne, who sustained a tournament-ending head injury in the opening game against Russia.

Injured: Timothy Castagne

Suspended: None

Finland vs Belgium Predicted XI

Finland Predicted XI (5-3-2): Lukas Hradecky; Jukka Raital, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Paulus Arajuuri, Jeona Toivio, Jere Uronen; Glen Kamara, Robin Lod, Leo Vaisanen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer; Thomas Meunier, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

Finland vs Belgium Prediction

Belgium have enjoyed a superb campaign so far in the Euros. They have picked up two wins from their opening two games and will aim to seal top spot in Group B with another victory on Monday.

Belgium possess world-class talent in their squad and we predict they will put this to good use to claim all three points.

Prediction: Finland 0-2 Belgium

