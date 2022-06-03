Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Finland square off against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Friday as they get their UEFA Nations League campaign underway.

The two sides have been drawn alongside Romania and Montenegro in Group 3 of League B. With only one promotion spot up for grabs, both teams will be looking to get their campaigns underway with a win.

This will be the first game for the two teams since March when they took part in two friendly fixtures apiece. Finland suffered a 2-0 loss to Slovakia while Bosnia and Herzegovina picked up a 1-0 win against Luxembourg.

Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head

The two sides have met five times across all competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment with two wins apiece while one game has ended in a draw.

Story continues below ad

This will be the first meeting in the Nations League in this fixture. They last met in the qualification campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November, with the game ending in a 3-1 win for Finland.

Finland form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Bosnia and Herzegovina form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D

Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Team News

Finland

Huuhkajat have called up 27 players for the four Nations League games this month. There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for them at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Zmajevi head into the Nations League with a 30-man squad. Initially, 31 players were called up to the camp but Kenan Kodro suffered a thigh injury in training and has been ruled out for two weeks, effectively ruling him out of the Nations League fixtures. No replacement has been named for the player as of now.

Story continues below ad

NFS BIH @NFSBiH Selektor A reprezentacije Ivaylo Petev objavio je spisak od 31 igrača za utakmice UEFA Lige nacija koje će se igrati u junu. Selektor A reprezentacije Ivaylo Petev objavio je spisak od 31 igrača za utakmice UEFA Lige nacija koje će se igrati u junu. https://t.co/8s04r1IBDP

Injured: Kenan Kodro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Predicted XIs

Finland (5-3-2): Jesse Joronen (GK); Jere Uronen, Leo Vaisanen, Miro Tenho, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Nikolai Alho; Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Ilmari Niskanen; Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo

Bosnia-Herzegovina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ibrahim Sehic (GK); Anel Ahmedhodzic, Adnan Kovacevic, Eldar Civic; Sead Kolasinac, Gojko Cimirot, Miralem Pjanic, Amer Gojak, Miroslav Stevanovic; Edin Dzeko, Smail Prevljak

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Story continues below ad

Finland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

Both sides will play their first game since March and might be a bit rusty here. Most of the players named by both sides have been playing for the national team for a long time, so that should help overcome some of the rustiness in the match.

The two sides are currently evenly matched in this fixture and are likely to play out a draw here.

Prediction: Finland 2-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far