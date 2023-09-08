Finland vs Denmark Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10th 2023

Finland will welcome Denmark to the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Sunday.

The hosts made it four wins in a row on Thursday, as Oliver Antman's 78th-minute goal helped them record a 1-0 away win over Kazakhstan. They retained their place at the top of the Group H table as they have 12 points from five games.

The visitors recorded a comprehensive 4-0 home win over San Marino on Thursday, with Christian Eriksen scoring one goal and providing assists for two of the other three goals. They climbed to second place in the group standings and are ahead of third-placed Slovenia on goal difference.

Finland vs Denmark Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Scandinavian sides have squared off 60 times in all competitions since a friendly meeting in 1925. The visitors have the upper hand against the hosts with 39 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of the visitors 12 times and nine games have ended in draws.

Denmark recorded a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture in March, which remains the only defeat in the qualifying campaign thus far.

The hosts have just two wins against the visitors since 1966, with the last one coming in the UEFA Euro 2020, which was their maiden win in the competition.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last four games in the qualifiers.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last 15 games in European qualifiers and their last three defeats in the qualifiers have all come in their away games.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last nine European qualifiers at home.

Both teams have scored 11 goals in the five qualifying games. The hosts have conceded two goals fewer than the visitors in that period (3).

Finland vs Denmark Prediction

Huuhkajat have bounced back well from a 3-1 defeat in their campaign opener to Denmark and have won four games in a row while also keeping clean sheets in these wins. They have suffered just one defeat in their last six home games in all competitions and are strong favorites here.

De Rød-Hvide are winless in their two away games since the FIFA World Cup, suffering a defeat and playing out a draw. They have dominated proceedings against the hosts, suffering just two defeats since 1966. They scored four goals in their previous outing and will look to continue that form in this match.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we expect them to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Finland 2-2 Denmark

Finland vs Denmark Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Benjamin Källman to score or assist any time - Yes