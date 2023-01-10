Finland vs Estonia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 12, 2023 

Finland and Estonia will lock horns at the Estadio da Nora in Albufeira, Portugal, on Thursday (January 12) in a friendly.

Finland are coming off a 2-0 loss to neighbours Sweden, as Christoffer Nyman and Joel Asoro scored for the Blagult on Monday. It was their first loss in five games, and the Eagle Owls will hope to return to winning ways and pick up their first win in 2023.

Huuhkajat @Huuhkajat | | ÄÄNESTÄ TÄSTÄ:



Äänestä Ruotsi-ottelun vakuuttavinta pelaajaa TI 10.1. klo 12.00 mennessä ja osallistut Maajoukkueen verkkokaupan 50 euron lahjakortin arvontaan.



#Huuhkajat #SWEFIN #MeOlemmeSuomi 𝐇𝐮𝐮𝐡𝐤𝐚𝐣𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 🦉ÄÄNESTÄ TÄSTÄ: osallistu.palloliitto.fi/huuhkaja-of-th… Äänestä Ruotsi-ottelun vakuuttavinta pelaajaa TI 10.1. klo 12.00 mennessä ja osallistut Maajoukkueen verkkokaupan 50 euron lahjakortin arvontaan. 𝐇𝐮𝐮𝐡𝐤𝐚𝐣𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 🦉🇫🇮 | 🇸🇪🆚🇫🇮 | ➡ ÄÄNESTÄ TÄSTÄ: osallistu.palloliitto.fi/huuhkaja-of-th…Äänestä Ruotsi-ottelun vakuuttavinta pelaajaa TI 10.1. klo 12.00 mennessä ja osallistut Maajoukkueen verkkokaupan 50 euron lahjakortin arvontaan.#Huuhkajat #SWEFIN #MeOlemmeSuomi https://t.co/9QDJAb7DxL

Estonia, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland on Monday, with Sergei Zenjov's first-half opener cancelled out by Andri Gudjohnsen in the 91st minute from the spot.

Ranked 109th in the world, the Blueshirts will be proud of their run lately, going last games unbeaten since a 5-0 humiliation against world champions Argentina in June.

Finland vs Estonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 previous clashes between the two sides, with Finland winning exactly half of them and Estonia beating them on nine occasions

Estonia have beaten Finland in their last two clashes - 2-1 in January 2019 and 1-0 in June 2021. They could now record three straight wins over Finland for the first time.

Estonia are unbeaten in their last seven games, while Finland's 2-0 defeat to Sweden was their first in five.

Estonia have kept three clean sheets in their last seven games, while Finland have kept just one in the same period.

In their 2-0 loss to Sweden, Finland failed to score for the first time in six games, while Estonia have scored in their last five outings.

Finland vs Estonia Prediction

Finland may have been the favourites with all their key players in the squad, but their absence makes this an even duel. Estonia have traditionally been a weak team and rank 53 places below the Eagle Owls (56) in the world.

Huuhkajat @Huuhkajat



#SWEFIN #Huuhkajat #MeOlemmeSuomi Vuoden ensimmäinen maaottelu päättyy tappioon. Torstaina jatketaan Viroa vastaan - matsi näkyy suorana Yle Areenassa! Vuoden ensimmäinen maaottelu päättyy tappioon. Torstaina jatketaan Viroa vastaan - matsi näkyy suorana Yle Areenassa! 🙌#SWEFIN #Huuhkajat #MeOlemmeSuomi https://t.co/iMDs0Shlja

However, the Blueshirts pushed Iceland all the way in their last outing, which should give them a lot of confidence. Finland, even without stars like Teemu Pukki, though, look strong enough to secure a win.

Prediction: Finland 1-0 Estonia

Finland vs Estonia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Finland

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes