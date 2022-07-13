Finland vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 is back with another round of games as Germany take on Finland on Sunday.

Finland face a daunting task to qualify for the knockouts. They suffered a 4-1 defeat against Spain in their tournament opener before losing 1-0 to Denmark. Germany, meanwhile, have an impressive squad at their disposal and are in hot form after victories over Spain and Denmark.

Finland vs Germany Head-to-Head

Germany have an impressive record against Finland, winning both games they have played against the Nordic nation. Finland have never beat Germany in an official game, so they have a point to prove this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams was in 2018, which ended in a 5-1 victory for Germany. Finland were outplayed on the day and will need to fare better on Sunday to avoid a similar fate.

Germany form guide (Euro 2022): W-W.

Finland form guide (Euro 2022): L-L.

Finland vs Germany Team News

Finland

Finland have no discernible injury concerns and have a fully fit squad at their disposal. They will need to field their best team to have any chance of toppling Germany.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Germany

Merle Frohms has been impressive in the last year and could start in goal for Germany, who are unlikely to make any significant changes to their team for this game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Finland vs Germany Predicted XIs

Germany (4-2-3-1): Merle Frohms; Giulia Gwinn, Kathrin Hendrich, Marina Hegering, Felicitas Rauch; Lena Oberdorf, Sara Dabritz; Svenja Huth, Lina Magull, Klara Buhl; Lea Schuller.

Finland (4-4-2): Tinja-Riikka Korpela; Tuija Hyyrynen, Anna Westerlund, Natalia Kuikka, Emma Koivisto; Adelina Engman, Eveliina Summanen, Emmi Alanen, Ria Oling; Linda Sallstrom, Sanni Franssi.

Finland vs Germany Prediction

Germany have excellent players in their ranks and will want to make a mark at the Euros. The likes of Lea Schuller and Klara Buhl are in impressive form at the moment and will need to step up on Sunday.

Finland, meanwhile, can pack a punch on their day but were poor against Denmark in midweek. Germany are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Germany 3-1 Finland.

