Finland vs Iceland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021-22

Finland and Iceland will go toe-to-toe in a thrilling international friendly fixture at the Estadio Nueva Condomina on Saturday.

The visitors head into the game on a four-match winless run and will seek to end their dry spell.

Finland narrowly missed out on a place in the playoffs in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, finishing third in Group D. They won two, drew two and lost three of their eight games to collect 11 points and finish one point behind second-place Ukraine in the playoff spot.

Finland head into Saturday’s game on a run of just one win from their last eight home games.

Meanwhile, Iceland finished in the pentulimate position in Group J of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, picking up nine points from ten games. Since then, they have been involved in two friendly fixtures, playing out a 1-1 draw with Uganda on January 12 before losing 5-1 against South Korea three days later.

Iceland have now failed to win their last four outings across competitions, claiming two draws and two defeats since a 4-0 victory over Liechtenstein in October.

Finland vs Iceland Head-To-Head

With seven wins from the last 13 meetings between the two teams, Finland boast a superior record in this fixture. Iceland have picked up four wins in this period, while two games ended all square.

Finland Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L.

Iceland Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W.

Finland vs Iceland Team News

Finland

Finland have named a 23-man squad for their upcoming friendlies, including Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki, who is the nation’s top scorer with 33 goals.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Iceland

Like the hosts, Iceland will also head into the game with a 23-man squad, comprising the likes of Jon Daoi Boovarsson, Albert Guomundsson and defender Hoour Bjorgvin Magnusson.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Finland vs Iceland Predicted XIs

Finland (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky, Jere Uronen, Leo Vaisanen, Nikolai Alho, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Glen Kamara; Marcus Forss, Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo.

Iceland (4-3-3): Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson; Atli Barkason, Hörður Björgvin Magnússon, Ari Leifsson, Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason; Birkir Bjarnason, Arnor Traustason, Albert Guðmundsson; Arnór Sigurðsson, Sveinn Aron Guðjohnsen; Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Finland vs Iceland Prediction

After failing qualify for the FIFA World Cup, both team will head into this game seeking a morale-boosting win ahead of the UEFA Nations League. They could cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Finland 1-1 Iceland.

