Finland vs Kazakhstan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023

Seeking to snap their two-game losing streak, Finland host Kazakhstan at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Group H of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday (October 17).

Finland suffered consecutive defeats for the first time in the ongoing qualifiers following a 3-0 loss to Slovenia on Saturday. That followed a 1-0 home defeat to Denmark on September 10, which snapped a four-game winning run.

However, Markku Kanerva’s side will back themselves to return to winning ways against Kazakhstan, who have lost their last five meetings since a goalless draw in February 2006.

Meanwhile, like Finland, Kazakhstan were left empty handed at the weekend, as they suffered a 3-1 loss to Denmark at the Parken Stadium. Magomed Adiev’s men have lost two of their last three games, with a 1-0 victory over Denmark on September 10 sandwiched between the two defeats.

With three games to go, Kazakhstan are fourth in Group H, level on 12 points with Finland.

Finland vs Kazakhstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Finland have been dominant in the fixture, winning five times in their last six meetings, drawing the other.

Kazakhstan are 100th in the FIFA rankings, 46 places below Finland.

Finland have lost one of their last six competitive home games, winning thrice, since June 2022.

Kazakhstan have won twice in seven away games across competitions, losing four.

Finland vs Kazakhstan Prediction

Both teams re level on points in Group H, so expect a thrilling battle as they look to strengthen their stake for a spot in Germany. Finland, though, have enjoyed the better of the fixture and should eke out a narrow win at home.

Prediction: Finland 2-1 Kazakhstan

Finland vs Kazakhstan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Finland

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of Kazakhstan’s last 10 games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last five meetings.)