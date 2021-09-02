Finland vs Kazakhstan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Finland welcome Kazakhstan to the Olympiastadion for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw in a friendly with Wales on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan also played out a draw with Ukraine in a spectacular four-goal thriller in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday. Ruslan Valiullin scored a second-half brace for Kazakhstan. His equalizer came in the sixth minute of injury time after Danylo Sikan had put Ukraine ahead in the third minute of injury time.

Match Report: Finland 0-0 Wales, A quiet summer evening https://t.co/Y3L7dqw5Nw — FC Suomi (@FCSuomi) September 2, 2021

Despite the draw, the Hawks remain bottom of Group D with two points garnered from three matches. Finland sit in third place on the same number of points but with one game less.

Finland vs Kazakhstan Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides and Kazakhstan are yet to register a victory against the Eagle-owls.

Finland have two wins to their name while one previous match ended in a share of the spoils.

They last traded tackles in a Euro 2008 qualifier that saw Finland pick up a 2-1 home victory with goals coming from Alexei Eremenko Jnr and Teemu Tainio.

Both sides have been in very poor form of late, although the hosts are slightly better with one win in their last 10 games. Kazakhstan are winless in the same number of games, with six losses suffered in this sequence.

Finland form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Kazakhstan form guide: D-L-D-L-L

Finland vs Kazakhstan Team News

Finland

Coach Markku Kanerva called up 26 players to his latest international squad and the list was headlined by Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki. Players with continental experience like Glen Kamara and Lukas Hradecky were also called up.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Kazakhstan

Coach Talgat Baysufinov called up 29 players for the qualifiers against Ukraine and Finland. The squad is made up primarily of players plying their trade in the Kazakhstan Premier League, with just three foreign-based players handed a call-up.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Finland vs Kazakhstan Predicted XI

Finland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lukas Hradecky (GK); Nicholas Hamalainen, Joona Toivio, Danel O'Shaughnessy, Jukka Reitala; Jere Uronen, Glen Kamara, Kaan Karinen, Fredrik Jensen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Kazakhstan Predicted XI (5-3-2): Stas Pokatilov (GK); Ruslan Valiullin, Sergiy Maliy, Yuri Logvinenko, Aleksandr Marochkin, Marat Bystrov; Vladislav Vassijev, Islambek Kuat, Ashkat Tagybergen; Artur Shushenachev, Azat Nurgaliyev

Finland vs Kazakhstan Prediction

Finland are favorites and home advantage gives them an extra edge. However, Markku Kanerva's side's recent struggles mean they might make hard work of the game.

Both sides' poor run and struggles in front of goal suggest this could be a low-scoring encounter but we are tipping the hosts to narrowly edge this one.

Prediction: Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan

Edited by Shardul Sant