Finland vs Lithuania Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9th 2025

Finland will host Lithuania at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both teams will be looking to get a result and keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive.

Finland followed up a 1-0 friendly defeat against Norway with a 3-1 loss in the fifth round of the qualifiers against Poland during the last international break. The Eagle-Owls, who have won two and drawn one of their five games in the group so far, are only three points behind the Netherlands and Poland at the top of the pile and will fancy their chances of moving up the table this midweek.

Lithuania, on the other hand, have not picked up an international win in over a year and have only managed to draw three of their five qualifying games so far. The visitors were beaten 3-2 by group leaders Netherlands last time out and could suffer elimination from the campaign should they fail to get a result on Thursday.

Finland vs Lithuania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday’s game will mark the seventh-ever meeting between the two nations. Finland have won three of the previous six meetings, one ended in a draw while Lithuania have won the remaining two.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw when the sides met in March in the World Cup qualifiers campaign.

The hosts' last win in this fixture came in February 1993.

Neither side have ever qualified for the FIFA World Cup finals in their histories.

Huuhkajat have scored six goals and conceded eight in five qualifying games in Group G while Lithuania have scored five and conceded seven.

Finland are currently ranked 71st in the FIFA World Rankings while Lithuania are ranked 145th.

Finland vs Lithuania Prediction

Huuhkajat are strong favorites going into Thursday's game and will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points against a much weaker side.

Rinktinė need to be at their rarely seen best to get a result and have a mountain to climb if they are to end their 13-game winless streak when they make the trip to Finland.

Prediction: Finland 2-1 Lithuania

Finland vs Lithuania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Finland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts’ last four competitive games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the visitors' last four competitive games)

