Finland vs Montenegro prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Finland will welcome Montenegro to the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in the second group stage fixture of the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.
Finland played out a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their campaign opener at Tuesday's venue on Saturday. Montenegro enjoyed a better outing in their first game of the competition as they defeated Romania 2-0 on Sunday.
The race for promotion into League A is on, with Montenegro at the top of Group 3 of the League B standings. Finland and Bosnia have one point apiece, while Romania are at the bottom of the standings having suffered a loss against Montenegro.
Finland vs Montenegro Head-to-Head
This will be the first meeting between the two sides. The Scandinavian side have faced Serbia-Montenegro twice before the nation was split into Serbia and Montenegro in 2007.
Finland form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W
Montenegro form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D
Finland vs Montenegro Team News
Finland
Huuhkajat have called up 27 players for the four Nations League games this month. There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for them at the moment.
After playing out a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina last time around, in which Teemu Pukki scored a goal from the penalty spot, we might see some changes in the starting XI in this game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Montenegro
The Brave Falcons will travel to the Finnish capital with a 33-man squad. There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the team as they look to make it two wins in a row.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Finland vs Montenegro Predicted XIs
Finland (5-3-2): Jesse Joronen (GK); Jere Uronen, Leo Vaisanen, Miro Tenho, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Nikolai Alho; Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Ilmari Niskanen; Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo
Montenegro (4-4-2): Danijel Petković (GK); Marko Vesovic, Zarko Tomasevic, Igor Vujacic, Risto Radunovic; Adam Marusic, Marko Janković, Sead Hakšabanović, Vladimir Jovović; Stefan Mugoša, Fatos Bećiraj
Finland vs Montenegro Prediction
Finland conceded a late goal in their previous outing against Bosnia-Herzegovina, while Montenegro scored a late goal to double their lead in their previous game. While Huuhkajat have home advantage in this game, it did not work out for them last time around.
This will be the first meeting between the two sides and, given their better form, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win in this match.
Prediction: Finland 1-2 Montenegro