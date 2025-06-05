Finland vs Netherlands Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2025

Finland will face the Netherlands at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have enjoyed an encouraging start to their qualifying campaign picking up four points from an obtainable six and now sit second in Group G as they target a debut appearance on the global stage.

They picked up a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Malta in their group opener back in March, with Go Ahead Eagles winger Oliver Antman scoring the sole goal of the game late in the first half. They then played out a 2-2 draw against Lithuania in their second game, taking a two-goal lead in the opening 20 minutes before their opponents came back to draw level.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, were engaged in UEFA Nations League action during the last international break. They faced Spain in the quarterfinals of the competition, playing out a 2-2 draw in the first leg and a 3-3 draw in the second before ultimately losing the tie on penalties.

The visitors will now turn their attention to the World Cup qualifiers this weekend and will be looking to open their group with a win.

Finland vs Netherlands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between Finland and the Netherlands. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won 10 times, with their other two contests ending level.

The two teams last faced off in an European Championship qualifying clash back in September 2011 which Oranje won 2-0 to register a fourth straight victory in this fixture.

Finland have never kept a clean sheet in this fixture.

The Netherlands were ranked sixth in the latest FIFA Rankings and now sit 63 places above their weekend opponents.

Finland vs Netherlands Prediction

Huuhkajat are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing their previous six games. They have, however, lost their last three games on home soil and will have their work cut out this weekend.

Holland are winless in their last three matches and have won just one of their last seven. They are, however, the far stronger side ahead of Saturday's contest and should extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Finland 1-3 Netherlands

Finland vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Netherlands to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Finland's last five home matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the visitors' last 10 matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More