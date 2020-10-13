Finland vs Republic of Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The Republic of Ireland will look to end a sombre international break on a high when they travel to Helsinki to take on Finland in a UEFA Nations League clash on Wednesday night.

The Irish were first knocked out of the race for EURO 2020 qualification, after a loss on penalties to Slovakia. On Sunday, they followed that up with a dull 0-0 draw in the Nations League against Wales, that left them five points off the top of Group 4 in League B.

"It's been an experience. Something new every day."



Ireland skipper @shaneduffy has praised the character of the squad to keep adapting through a challenging week 👍#COYBIG | #IRLWAL pic.twitter.com/tMyawS9neo — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 12, 2020

Finland, though, are just a point off Wales in the race for promotion to League A, and warmed up for this game with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bulgaria on Sunday.

Finland vs Republic of Ireland Head-to-Head

The Republic of Ireland have played Finland on six occasions before, and only suffered their first ever defeat against the Finnish side last month in Dublin, when they went down 1-0.

Substitute Fredrik Jensen scored soon after coming on that day, as the Republic of Ireland fell to a home loss.

Republic of Ireland vs Finland Team News

Finland boss Markku Kanerva has no known injury concerns to deal with, and will have all the players who were available for the win against Bulgaria available for selection for this game as well.

Defender Daniel O’Shaughnessy, who recently chose to play for Finland rather than the Republic of Ireland, will be available for a second time against the country of his ancestry.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman didn't even join the squad this time, after a hamstring injury. Stephen Kenny will also be without Darragh Lenihan, who is injured. James McClean was sent off in their last match against Wales, and will serve his suspension in this game.

Injured: Seamus Coleman, Darragh Lenihan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: James McClean

Finland vs Republic of Ireland Predicted XI

Finland predicted XI (3-5-2): Lukas Hradecky, Leo Vaisanen, Juhani Ojala, Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Ilmari Niskanen, Glen Kamara, Tim Sparv, Joni Kauko, Jere Juhani Uronen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Republic of Ireland predicted XI (4-3-3): Darren Randolph; Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Enda Stevens; Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Conor Hourihane; Callum O’Dowda, Adam Idah, Aaron Connolly

Finland vs Republic of Ireland Prediction

The Republic of Ireland are low on confidence, and won't be in the best frame of mind, given the recent results, especially the loss to Slovakia.

However, their project under coach Kenny has just begun, and they know that they will have to get results sooner rather than later.

Against a settled Finland side though, that might be a difficult proposition for The Boys in Green.

Prediction: Finland 2-0 Republic of Ireland