Finland vs Romania Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2022

Finland and Romania will lock horns at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Group B3 of the UEFA Nations League on Friday.

The home side will be desperate to get one over the Tricolorii, having failed to win their previous 12 encounters.

Huuhkajat



Benjamin Källman kertoo onnistuneesta alustaan Puolassa ja Huuhkajien lähtökohdista tuleviin otteluihin, palaten samalla vielä kesän maaotteluihin.



Pe 23.9.

🎟️:



Benjamin Källman kertoo onnistuneesta alustaan Puolassa ja Huuhkajien lähtökohdista tuleviin otteluihin, palaten samalla vielä kesän maaotteluihin.

Finland were condemned to a second consecutive defeat last time out as they were beaten 3-2 by Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 14.

Prior to that, they picked up one win and one draw from their opening two group games before suffering a 1-0 loss against Romania on June 11.

With four points from four games, Finland are currently third in Group B3, one point above Friday’s visitors in last place.

Perjantaina kohtaamme jälleen ja tällä kertaa takana on kotiyleisön tuki!



Yli 18 000 lippua myyty! Kannustetaan yhdessä Huuhkajat voittoon!



Perjantaina kohtaamme jälleen ja tällä kertaa takana on kotiyleisön tuki! Yli 18 000 lippua myyty! Kannustetaan yhdessä Huuhkajat voittoon!

Elsewhere, Romania were sent crashing down to earth last time out as they fell to a 3-0 loss against Montenegro on home turf.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Finland on June 11 which saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

Romania, who are winless in three consecutive away games, will be looking to end this dry spell and leapfrog Friday’s hosts in the table.

Finland vs Romania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Romania have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides.

Finland are yet to taste victory over the Tricolorii, while the spoils have been shared on three different occasions.

Romania have lost three of their four group games so far, and have managed just one win in their last six outings across all competitions.

Finland head into the weekend on a two-game losing streak, while they have also managed just one win from their previous seven games since November 2021.

Romania are winless in their last three away games, picking up one draw and losing twice in that time.

Finland vs Romania Prediction

Finland will fancy their chances of ending their poor run of results against Romania as the Tricolorii have struggled for results this year. Despite the visitors’ slump, we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Finland 1-1 Romania

Finland vs Romania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in their previous five meetings)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Finland’s last 10 games)

