Finland vs Russia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Finland and Russia are set to clash at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in their second Group B fixture of UEFA Euro 2020.

Finland come into the game having beaten Denmark 1-0 in unfortunate circumstances after Christian Eriksen's on-field collapse in their first match of the tournament.

Joel Pohjanpalo's goal after the restart was enough to secure three points for Markku Kanerva's team.

Russia, on the other hand, were put to the sword against Belgium as they suffered a 3-0 defeat in their opening Euro 2020 fixture.

Stanislav Cherchesov will need his side to improve on their performance significantly if they are to make it past the group stage.

With Belgium looking likely to top the group, this game could be crucial in deciding who joins the Red Devils in the knockout stages of the competition.

Finland vs Russia Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other four times since 1995, with Russia winning all four of their meetings prior to this Euro 2020 fixture.

The last time the sides met was in a World Cup qualifier back in 2009. Finland lost the game 3-0, with Russian striker Alexander Kerzhakov scoring a brace.

Finland Form Guide: D-L-L-L-W (most recent first)

Russia Form Guide: W-L-D-W-L (most recent first)

Finland vs Russia Team News

Aleksey Miranchuk (#15) battles for the ball during Russia's match against Belgium

Finland

Jukka Raitala picked up a knock towards the end of the game against Denmark and is a doubt for the game on Wednesday.

Teemu Pukki should retain his place in the lineup despite not being fully fit in the previous match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jukka Raitala

Suspended: None

Russia

Daler Kuzyaev was brought off in the first half against Belgium and will be monitored according to concussion protocols ahead of Wednesday's game.

Yuri Zhirkov suffered a knee injury during the game and is unlikely to play against Finland. Meanwhile, Fedor Kudryashov returns to the matchday squad after a calf injury he picked up earlier this month but is still a doubt for the game.

Injured: Yuri Zhirkov

Doubtful: Daler Kuzyaev, Fedor Kudryashov

Suspended: None

Finland vs Russia Predicted Lineups

🖥 Восстановительная тренировка на «Петровском», возвращение Кудряшова и работа над завершением – так #НашиПарни начали подготовку к матчу #ФинляндияРоссия 👇 — Сборная России (@TeamRussia) June 14, 2021

Finland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lukas Hradecky; Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Paulus Arajuuri, Jeona Toivio; Jere Uronen, Glen Kamara, Tim Sparv, Robin Lod, Leo Vaisanen; Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki

Russia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anton Shunin; Vyacheslav Karavaev, Georgiy Dzhikiya, Andrey Semenov, Mario Fernandes; Dmitri Barinov, Aleksandr Golovin; Denis Cheryshev, Aleksey Miranchuk, Roman Zobnin; Artem Dzyuba

Finland vs Russia Prediction

Finland won their first game against Denmark. However, the result was influenced by the Eriksen incident rather than the team's superior performance. Russia, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from their weak performance against Belgium and should put up a much better showing on Wednesday.

We predict that Russia will win the game without too much trouble to open their Euro 2020 account.

Prediction: Finland 0-2 Russia

