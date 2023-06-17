Finland vs San Marino Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19th 2023

Finland and San Marino return to action in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers when they square off at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Monday.

While La Serenissima have lost their three qualifying matches so far, the hosts are on a run of two successive wins and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Finland edged closer to securing a place in Germany as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Slovenia on Friday.

Prior to that, Markku Kanerva’s side kicked off the qualifiers with a 3-1 loss to Denmark on March 23, three days before edging out Northern Ireland 1-0.

With six points from a possible nine, Finland are currently third in Group H, but could move into first place with all three points on Monday.

San Marino, on the other hand, failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Kazakhstan last time out.

La Serenissima have now lost their three games in the qualifiers, conceding seven goals and failing to find the back of the net in that time.

San Marino head into Monday without a win in almost two decades, a run stretching back to their 1-0 friendly victory over Liechtenstein in April 2004.

Finland vs San Marino Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Finland have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming four wins from the last four meetings between the two nations.

Their most recent clash came in the European Championship back in 2011, when Kanerva’s men picked up a 1-0 victory in Serravalle.

Finland are unbeaten in their last four competitive home matches, claiming two wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss to France in the World Cup qualifiers back in November 2021.

San Marino are currently the lowest-ranked nation in the latest FIFA World Rankings, with their last win coming almost two decades ago.

Finland vs San Marino Prediction

Finland will be licking their lips as they take on a San Marino side who are the whipping boys in Europe. We anticipate a one-sided affair at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, with the hosts claiming all three points.

Prediction: Finland 3-0 San Marino

Finland vs San Marino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Finland

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Finland have not conceded in their last three games against San Marino)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in

La Serenissima’s last nine outings)

