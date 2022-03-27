Finland vs Slovakia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021-22

Finland and Slovakia will go head-to-head in a thrilling international friendly fixture at the Estadio Nueva Condomina on Tuesday.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland last time out, while Slovakia fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Norway.

Finland failed to return to winning ways on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland.

In that encounter, Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki struck in the opening 12 minutes before Birkir Bjarnason restored parity seven minutes away from half time.

This followed a 2-0 loss at the hands of France in their final World Cup qualification game which saw their two-match winning run come to an end.

Meanwhile, Slovakia were denied their second straight victory last time out as they lost 2-0 against Norway.

Prior to that, they were on a three-match unbeaten run, claiming two draws and an empathic 6-0 victory over Malta in their final World Cup qualification game.

Slovakia have now failed to win any of their last four friendly games since 2019 — claiming three draws and losing one — and will be looking to end this horrid run.

Finland vs Slovakia Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the two sides. Slovakia boast a superior record in their previous three meetings, claiming two wins.

Finland are yet to taste victory against the Slovakians, while the spoils have been shared once.

Finland Form Guide: L-W-W-L-D

Slovakia Form Guide: L-D-D-W-L

Finland vs Slovakia Team News

Finland

Finland head into the game with a fully fit 23-man squad following their injury-free game against Iceland last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Slovakia

Slovakia remain without the duo of Adam Zreľák and Albert Rusnák, who have withdrawn from the squad through injuries.

Injured: Adam Zreľák, Albert Rusnák

Suspended: None

Finland vs Slovakia Predicted XI

Finland Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jesse Joronen; Jere Uronen, Leo Vaisanen, Miro Tenho, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Urho Nissilä; Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Ilmari Niskanen; Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo

Slovakia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodák; Dávid Hancko, Milan Škriniar, Martin Valjent, Martin Koscelník; Stanislav Lobotka, Patrik Hrošovský; Ondrej Duda, Tomáš Suslov, Lukáš Haraslín; Ladislav Almási

Finland vs Slovakia Prediction

Having both failed to win the first of their two friendlies, Finland and Slovakia will head into the game to close out their friendly fixtures on a high note. However, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a draw.

Prediction: Finland 1-1 Slovakia

